Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - BRS RESOURCES LTD. (CSE: BRS) (the "Company" or "BRS"), and Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd. ("Cariboo Rose") (TSXV: CRB) are pleased to announce the commencement of a 1,500-metre diamond drilling program at the Cowtrail Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in south-central British Columbia.

Paradigm Diamond Drilling of Kamloops, BC has mobilized the project and drilling is now underway. The program is designed to evaluate priority copper-gold porphyry targets identified through previous exploration work and recent target generation efforts completed across the property.

The drill program follows the completion of a helicopter-supported airborne geophysical survey conducted over a core area of the project. Data generated from this work is expected to enhance the Company's understanding of the property and contribute to the prioritization of targets.

Cowtrail is a 4,717-hectare (47 square kilometre) copper-gold project contiguous with the Woodjam and Redgold copper-gold porphyry projects owned by Vizsla Copper Corp. The project is located approximately 20 kilometres southeast of the operating Mount Polley Mine (copper-gold), owned by Imperial Metals Corporation, and shares many geological characteristics with that deposit.

The 2026 drilling program is intended to test prospective areas within the project that exhibit characteristics consistent with porphyry-style copper-gold mineralization. Results from the program will be released as they become available and have been reviewed in accordance with Company disclosure policies.

Please refer the Company's News Releases dated May 17, 2026, May 13, 2026, April 16, 2026, February 3, 2026, December 1, 2025 and September 17, 2025 for more information on these previous exploration results.

J.W. (Bill) Morton P.Geo., a director of BRS and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

BRS RESOURCES LTD.

BRS is a mineral exploration company focussed on the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral exploration properties located in Canada and the United States and once acquired, the exploration of those properties. BRS' principal property is the Cowtrail Property, which is currently in the exploration stage. The Cowtrail Property consists of 32 minerals claims covering 4,400 hectares located in south central British Columbia, Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Neither the CSE nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299914

Source: BRS Resources Ltd.