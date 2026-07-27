Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - BRS RESOURCES LTD. (CSE: BRS) (FSE: B4G) (the "Company" or "BRS") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a marketing agreement (the "Marketing Agreement") with IRP Holdings Corporation, dba IRPub ("IRPub") dated July 16, 2026, an arm's length party located in Pennsylvania, United States. Pursuant to the Marketing Agreement, IRPub has agreed to provide digital marketing services, including email and website advertising and publication services to the Company (the "Services"). IRPub will promote an awareness campaign across its networks through dedicated promo sends, content sends, newsletter promos and other mediums of online digital traffic. The campaign will run over a period of 5-6 months at a cost of US$300,000 to be paid upon signing of the Marketing Agreement. BRS will not issue any securities to IRPub as compensation for the Services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, IRPub and its directors and officers do not own any securities of the Company and have an arm's length relationship with the Company.

IRPub's contact information is as follows: 103 Sugarwood Drive, Venetia, PA USA 15367, attention: Paul R. Ruffolo, email: paulr@irpub.com, and telephone: 412.310.9290.

BRS Resources Ltd.

BRS is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral exploration properties located in Canada and the United States and once acquired, the exploration of those properties. BRS' principal property is the Cowtrail Property, which is currently in the exploration stage. The Cowtrail Property consists of 32 minerals claims covering 4,400 hectares located in south central British Columbia, Canada.

Neither the CSE nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: BRS Resources Ltd.