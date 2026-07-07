Yécora, Sonora--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - BRS RESOURCES LTD. (CSE: BRS) (the "Company" or "BRS") is pleased to announce the commencement of an advanced high-resolution aerial magnetometry survey at its La Guadalupana project (the "Project"), located approximately 11 km north of Yécora, Sonora, Mexico.

This critical exploration milestone, scheduled to begin next week, will be conducted in partnership with GDI Geofísica Aplicada de Mexico. The program is intended to expedite the de-risking of the Project while providing essential data required to advance the Project.

Program Highlights:

Advanced Geophysical Technology: The team will deploy industrial-grade UAVs equipped with high-sensitivity magnetometers to survey the 1,053-hectare Project area.

Geological Precision: The survey aims to define the geophysical response of the Project's structurally controlled mineralization. The Company anticipates that this will identify key rock units, geological structures, and zones of potential hydrothermal alteration, which may be critical indicators for high-grade epithermal deposits.

Expert Oversight: The data acquisition and subsequent interpretation will be reviewed by Allan L. Schappert, CPG, SME-RM, Principal Resource Geologist at ALS Geo Resources. As an industry-recognized Qualified Person (QP) with over 40 years of experience, Mr. Schappert will ensure all data gathering and modeling are consistent with rigorous NI 43-101 and SEC Regulation S-K 1300 standards.

"This geophysical program represents a disciplined, phased approach to confirming the structural potential of the La Guadalupana project," said Jason R. Hylton-Foster, VP of Business Development at BRS Resources. "By integrating advanced aerial data with expert geological modeling, we are building a foundation of technical knowledge that we believe will pave the way for future development of the project."

The field survey, as defined, is expected to be completed within five calendar days, weather permitting, followed by an extensive 15-day data processing and interpretation phase. The Company believes that the resulting 3D inversion models and technical reports will serve as a cornerstone for future project development and investment planning.

BRS Resources Ltd.

BRS is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral exploration properties located in Canada and the United States and once acquired, the exploration of those properties. BRS' principal property is the Cowtrail Property, which is currently in the exploration stage. The Cowtrail Property consists of 32 minerals claims covering 4,400 hectares located in south central British Columbia, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "believes" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the future potential of the Project, the successful commencement and completion of the engagement with GDI Geofísica Aplicada de Mexico, the timely delivery of the results from the work to be conducted by GDI Geofísica Aplicada de Mexico, and the timing and effectiveness of the data acquisition and subsequent interpretation by Allan L. Schappert. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation the assumption that the Company will be able to continue exploring the Project given various environmental and economic factors outside of its control and complete the work planned with GDI Geofísica Aplicada de Mexico as currently contemplated. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304208

Source: BRS Resources Ltd.