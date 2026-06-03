Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to provide an update regarding exploration progress at the Company's Mount Raymond Property, north-central New Brunswick, where Slam Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: SXL) holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the project through a combination of common share issuances and incurrence of exploration expenditures on the property, see Great Atlantic's March 4, 2026 news release for details. Slam Exploration Ltd. ("Slam Exploration") completed a VTEMTM-Plus airborne electromagnetic geophysical survey during early 2026 at its Goodwin copper-nickel-cobalt project. This survey covered much of Great Atlantic's Mount Raymond Property (mineral claim no. 8569).

VTEM - Survey

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As announced in its June 1st, 2026 new release, Slam Exploration "is using the new VTEM survey over the Goodwin copper-nickel-cobalt project to generate targets and to plan the 2026 diamond drilling program." "From a total of 432 anomalies," Slam Exploration "has constructed plate models for 24 conductors that range in depth from 30 meters to 320 meters." Slam Exploration states that "all of these models are potential extensions to the known zones of mineralization and could represent ovoid-type deposits with higher-grade mineralization at depth."

"We are pleased to see further exploration work begin in this mineral rich province as Slam Exploration prepares for their upcoming diamond drilling program," states Anderson, CEO of Great Atlantic Resources Corp. "We believe the project adds to the significant exploration potential of the region as the demand for critical and strategic minerals increases."

Twenty-one VTEM electromagnetic conductors reported by Slam Exploration are within or along the boundaries of Great Atlantic's Mount Raymond Property. Most of these conductors are within two target areas identified by Slam Exploration (Target T07 and Target T08).

VTEM Claim Area 8569

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The Mount Raymond Property was acquired by Great Atlantic during 2018 by staking. The property covers an area of approximately 175 hectares. The property covers a reported cobalt - copper - nickel mineral occurrence (New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development, Mineral Occurrence Database, Reference No. 1529). Drill core samples anomalous for vanadium are also reported (Gracia, 2012).

A 2011 diamond drill hole (VM-11-16) reported within the area of the Mount Raymond Property was reported to intersect 1.65 meters of semi-massive sulfides (pyrrhotite) with chalcopyrite veinlets within gabbro (Gracia, 2012). This mineralized interval was reported to return 0.43% copper, 0.12% nickel and 0.11% cobalt over 1.65 meters (core length). Another one-meter core length sample from this hole was reported to return 0.18% cobalt while another one-meter core length sample from this hole was reported to return 0.12% vanadium (Gracia, 2012). These mineralized intervals are reported near surface (within 100 meters vertical depth). A qualified person has not verified this mineralization for Great Atlantic.

VTEM Conductor Map

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David Martin, P.Geo. (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this News Release. Great Atlantic has not verified the VTEM electromagnetic anomalies stated in this news release.

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About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.





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This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Great Atlantic Resource Corp.

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Source: Great Atlantic Resources Corp.