Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - Athos Metals Corp. ("Athos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Meed Growth Corp. (TSXV: MEED.P) in connection with a proposed Qualifying Transaction that is expected to result in Athos becoming a publicly listed company on the TSX Venture Exchange.

"Signing the definitive agreement is a milestone we've worked hard to reach, and I couldn't be more excited about what's ahead," said Alex Bayer, Chief Executive Officer of Athos Metals. "The team at Meed have been a genuine pleasure to work with throughout this process, I look forward to working together as we move through the final steps toward a public listing. The Empire District Project is an exceptional asset, and having access to public capital markets will allow us to unlock its full potential."

Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Athos and Meed will combine through a three-cornered amalgamation, with the resulting issuer expected to continue under the name Athos Metals Corp. following completion of the transaction. Athos is also proceeding with a proposed financing of approximately $2 million, consisting of $1,000,000 in hard-dollar and $1,000,000 in flow-through subscriptions, to support exploration activities predominantly at the Empire District Project and for general corporate purposes.

Subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, regulatory approvals, and closing of the proposed financing, Athos is targeting completion of the proposed transaction and public listing process during the third quarter of 2026.

For more information on the transaction and the resulting issuer, please see Meed's press release at:

https://money.tmx.com/quote/MEED.P/news/6790319153882578/Meed_Growth_and_Athos_Metals_Enter_into_Definitive_Merger_Agreement_with_Respect_to_Qualifying_Transaction

About Athos Metals

Athos Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company identifying and advancing critical minerals prospects in Canada. Athos' initial focus is the Empire District Project, a district-scale Cu-Ni-PGE-Au exploration opportunity in northwestern Ontario with demonstrated mineralization and discovery potential.

CEO Video: Going Public with Athos Metals

Watch CEO Alex Bayer discuss the Company's path to becoming a publicly listed company and the proposed Qualifying Transaction with Meed Growth Corp.:





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rk2rgUnduKI

For additional information, please visit:

www.athosmetals.com

Follow Athos Metals:

X: https://x.com/athosmetals

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/athos-metals-corp

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's strategy, objectives, plans, anticipated activities, future performance, and expectations with respect to the completion of the proposed Qualifying Transaction with Meed Growth Corp., the listing of the resulting issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, the anticipated timing of closing in the third quarter of 2026, the satisfaction of closing conditions and receipt of required regulatory approvals, the completion of the proposed concurrent private placement financing and the use of proceeds therefrom to advance exploration at the Empire District Project.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, including assumptions regarding market conditions, regulatory approvals, availability of financing, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, events, or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299853

Source: Athos Metals Corp.