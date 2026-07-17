Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2026) - Meed Growth Corp. (TSXV: MEED.P) ("Meed") announces that on July 14, 2026, the Meed board of directors granted 1,350,000 stock options (the "Options") to directors and officers of Meed to purchase common shares of Meed ("Shares"). The Options vest on the date of issuance, will have an exercise price of $0.10 per Share, and expire on June 30, 2031.

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Source: Meed Growth Corp.