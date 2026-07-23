Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - Athos Metals Corp. ("Athos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its shareholders have unanimously approved the previously announced proposed qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") with Meed Growth Corp. (TSXV: MEED.P), a Capital Pool Company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), at a special meeting of shareholders held on July 22, 2026 (the "Meeting") in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Highlights - Shareholder Approval

Shareholder vote: 100% of votes cast at the Meeting were voted in favour of the resolutions approving the Qualifying Transaction.

Structure: the Qualifying Transaction will be completed by way of a three-cornered amalgamation under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), resulting in Athos becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Meed.

Next milestone: closing of the Qualifying Transaction remains subject to, among other things, final approval of the TSXV.

"Today's unanimous shareholder vote reflects the strong confidence our shareholders have in Athos' strategy and in the opportunity ahead as a publicly listed company. On behalf of the board and management team, I want to thank our shareholders for their support as we move toward closing this transaction with Meed and advancing the Empire District Project."

- Alex Bayer, Chief Executive Officer, Athos Metals Corp.

NI 43-101 Technical Report Completed

Separately, the Company announces the completion of an independent technical report (the "Technical Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) for the Empire District Project. The Technical Report will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca within the timelines prescribed by NI 43-101 and provides an independent summary of the geology, exploration history, and recommended work program for the Empire, Mack, and Rambler properties that together comprise the Empire District Project.

Next Steps

With shareholder approval now obtained, completion of the Qualifying Transaction remains subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including final acceptance of the TSXV, completion of the Company's concurrent financing, and other conditions set out in the merger agreement between Athos and Meed dated May 28, 2026. Upon closing, the resulting issuer is expected to trade on the TSXV under the ticker symbol "ATHO".

About Athos Metals

Athos Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company identifying and advancing critical minerals prospects in Canada. Athos' initial focus is the 17,645-hectare Empire District Project, a district-scale Cu-Ni-PGE-Au exploration opportunity in northwestern Ontario with demonstrated mineralization and significant discovery potential. Athos has the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Empire District Project from VR Resources Ltd. via an Acquisition Agreement dated February 25, 2026.

For additional information, please visit:

www.athosmetals.com

Follow Athos Metals:

X: https://x.com/athosmetals

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/athos-metals-corp

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing and completion of the Qualifying Transaction with Meed Growth Corp., the filing of the Technical Report on SEDAR+, completion of the concurrent financing, TSXV acceptance, and the Company's future exploration plans for the Empire District Project.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, including assumptions regarding market conditions, regulatory approvals, availability of financing, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, events, or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the speculative nature of mineral exploration; the absence of a mineral resource estimate; uncertainty as to whether exploration activities will result in the discovery of economic mineralization; risks relating to obtaining and maintaining exploration permits and other regulatory approvals; the Company's limited operating history and reliance on key personnel; risks relating to the availability and cost of financing; fluctuations in commodity prices; and general economic, market, and business conditions.

With respect to the proposed Qualifying Transaction with Meed Growth Corp., there is no assurance that the transaction will be completed on the terms described herein or at all. Completion of the Qualifying Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, completion of the concurrent financing, and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. The Qualifying Transaction could be modified, restructured, or terminated.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law or as otherwise required by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306164

Source: Athos Metals Corp.