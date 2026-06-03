Storytel AB: Storytel Group Receives Conditional Approval for Listing on Nasdaq Stockholm

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Storytel AB (publ) (STO:STORY B) - Nasdaq Stockholm's Listing Committee has today informed Storytel AB (publ) ("Storytel" or the "Company") that the Company fulfills the requirements for the admission to trading of the Company's B shares on Nasdaq Stockholm (Main Market). The approval is subject to certain customary conditions, including that a prospectus is approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) (the "SFSA"). The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is scheduled for Friday, 5 June 2026. The first day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm is scheduled for Monday, 8 June 2026.

The Company's B shares will be traded in the Mid Cap segment under the existing ticker (STORY B) and with the unchanged ISIN code (SE0007439443). No offering or issuance of new shares will be made in connection with the change of marketplace to Nasdaq Stockholm and shareholders of the Company are not required to undertake any actions in connection with the listing transfer.

"Storytel has since 2005 transformed how people consume stories. Moving to Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market is a strong testament to our maturity and a natural next step. The team and I are immensely proud, and we look forward to continuing to move the world through stories", says Bodil Eriksson Torp, CEO Storytel Group.

Prospectus

The Company has prepared a prospectus in connection with the admission to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm. The prospectus is expected to be approved and registered by the SFSA and published on the respective websites of the Company and the SFSA on or around 5 June 2026.

Advisor

Advokatfirma DLA Piper Sweden KB has acted as legal advisor to the Company in connection with the admission to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.