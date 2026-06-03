Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors. Market One delivers content creation and distribution through a suite of products across video, editorial, and social media.

Altura Energy Corp.: Advancing Green Helium Production Amid Global Supply Disruption

Altura Energy Corp. (TSXV: ALTU) (OTCQB: ALTUF) (FSE: Y020) (the "Company" or "Altura") reviewed its helium production operations and expansion plans at its Pinta-South project in Arizona's Holbrook Basin, including helium concentrations of 5 to 8%, five to eight times the industry norm, a contracted offtake agreement with Linde structured on a rolling 30-day average sale price, and a farm-in at Navajo Springs covering 2,560 acres with a 100% working interest.

The article examines Altura's green helium production model and near-term expansion pipeline, against the backdrop of a global helium supply disruption following damage to Qatar's Ras Laffan industrial complex, which has removed approximately one-third of global helium supply from the market. Granite Point Research has assigned Altura a target price of C$0.60, implying approximately 87.5% upside from current trading levels.

To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/06/02/altura-targets-a-helium-shortage-with-green-production-and-rare-junior-leverage/

About Altura Energy Corp.

Altura Energy (TSXV: ALTU) (OTCQB: ALTUF) (FSE: Y020) is a helium exploration, production, and storage company focused on the Holbrook Basin of northwestern Arizona. The company's flagship Pinta-South project produces green helium with concentrations of 5 to 8%, supported by contracted offtake with Linde and access to existing processing infrastructure. Altura's management team and board, led by CEO Ashley Lastinger and Executive Chairman Robert Johnston, bring decades of senior oil and gas experience from Chevron, Apache Corporation, and Atalaya Resources.

To learn more about Altura Energy, visit their website. For the latest updates, follow the company on LinkedIn or X.

Contact:

Ashley Lastinger

CEO & Director

Investor Relations

KIN Communications Inc

604-684-6730

altu@kincommunications.com

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Source: Market One Media Group Inc.