Loop Industries Secures Funding to Support Commercial Deployment of Proprietary Chemical Recycling Process for Hard-to-Recycle Plastic Waste

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP), a clean technology company accelerating the transition to circular plastic and polyester manufacturing, today announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Loop Canada Inc., is receiving funding of up to C$2.92 million as well as advisory services from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP).

Supported through the NRC IRAP Clean Technology initiative, this multi-year project supports scale-up, engineering, operational efficiency, and deployment initiatives associated with Loop's proprietary Infinite Loop technology platform.

The non-dilutive funding will help advance Loop's proprietary technology platform and the Company's transition toward commercial scale deployment. The project also supports initiatives focused on operational readiness, commercial execution, and lowers overhead expenditures ahead of commercialization.

"This project will enable us to further validate our technology platform and scale-up strategy," said Daniel Solomita, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Loop Industries. "The support from NRC IRAP will help strengthen our operational and technical foundation as we prepare for broader deployment."

"By investing in companies that tackle pressing environmental challenges like hard-to-recycle plastic waste, our government is helping Canadian innovators scale promising clean technologies that strengthen our circular economy and move sustainable manufacturing closer to commercial reality," said The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions.

Tatiana Auguste, Member of Parliament for Terrebonne, Quebec added, "Innovations like those from Loop Industries remind us that the transition to a circular economy is not only necessary-it is achievable. By turning our waste into resources, we are taking concrete steps to protect our environment and build a sustainable future for all."

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries is a technology company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable PET plastic and polyester fiber and away from its dependence on fossil fuels. Loop Industries owns patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low-value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles packaging and textiles such as carpets and clothing, into their base building block monomers DMT and MEG. The monomers are separated, purified and polymerized to create virgin-quality Loop & Twist branded PET resin suitable for use in food-grade packaging and polyester fiber, thus enabling our customers to meet their sustainability objectives. Loop & Twist PET can be recycled infinitely without degradation of quality, helping to close the plastic loop. Loop Industries is committed to contributing to the global movement towards a circular economy by reducing plastic waste and recovering waste plastic for a sustainable future.

Common shares of the Company are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "LOOP."

For more information, please visit www.loopindustries.com. Follow Loop on X: @loopindustries, Instagram: loopindustries, Facebook: Loop Industries and LinkedIn: Loop Industries

Follow Twist on Instagram: twistbyloop

For More Information:

Investor Relations:

Kevin C. O'Dowd, Investor Relations

Loop Industries, Inc.

+1 617-755-4602

kodowd@loopindustries.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about our expected advancement of Loop's proprietary technology platform, Loop's transition toward commercial scale deployment, operational readiness, commercial execution, and lower overhead expenditures ahead of commercialization. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Actual results may differ materially from the projections discussed in these forward-looking statements. The economic environment within which we operate could materially affect our actual results. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. These risks and other factors include, but are not limited to, those listed under "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2026 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Additional factors that could materially affect these forward-looking statements and/or projections include, among other things: (i) our ability to commercialize our technology and products, (ii) the status of our relationships with our partners, (iii) development and protection of our intellectual property and products, (iv) industry competition, (v) our need for and ability to obtain additional funding relative to our current and future financial commitments, (vi) our ability to continue as a going concern, (vii) engineering, contracting, and building our manufacturing facilities, (viii) our ability to scale, manufacture, and sell our products and to license our technology in order to generate revenues, (ix) our proposed business model and our ability to execute it, (x) our ability to obtain the necessary approvals or satisfy any closing conditions in respect of any of our proposed partnerships, (xi) our joint venture projects and our ability to recover certain expenditures in connection to them, (xii) adverse effects on the Company's business and operations as a result of increased regulatory, media, or financial reporting scrutiny, practices, rumors, or otherwise, (xiii) public health issues, such as disease epidemics, which may lead to reduced access to capital markets, supply chain disruptions, and government-imposed business closures, (xiv) war, regional tensions, and economic or other conflicts including trade disputes and increasing protectionist measures that could impact market stability and our business; (xv) the effect of the continuing worldwide macroeconomic uncertainty and its impacts, including inflation, market volatility and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange and interest rates, (xvi) the outcome of any SEC investigations or class action litigation filed against us, (xvii) our ability to hire and/or retain qualified employees and consultants, (xviii) other events or circumstances over which we have little or no control, and (xix) other risk factors discussed in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE: Loop Industries

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/loop-industries-secures-funding-to-support-commercial-deployment-of-proprietary-ch-1173017