Loop Industries Announces Date for First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Financial Results and Conference Call

TERREBONNE, QC / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / Loop Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOOP), a clean technology company whose proprietary technology enables the infinite recyclability of PET plastic and polyester fiber, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 after the market closes on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

Management will host a conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the Company's financial results and provide an update on recent commercial, strategic and project development activities.

First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Conference Call Details

Financial Results Release:

Tuesday, July 14, 2026 (After Market Close)

Conference Call:

Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Time:

8:45 a.m. EDT

Webcast Registration:

https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I3922772

Telephone Participation:

U.S. / International (Local): +1 (646) 307-1963

U.S. Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871

Canada (Toronto): (647) 932-3411

Canada Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871

Conference ID: 39227

Participants are encouraged to register online in advance to receive a unique PIN that provides direct access to the conference call and bypasses the operator.

Presentation Materials:

The Company's earnings press release and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.loopindustries.com prior to the conference call.

Replay:

An audio replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event through the same registration link and will remain available until Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

Following prepared remarks, management will conduct a live question-and-answer session with analysts and investors.

Investors wishing to submit questions in advance of the conference call may email kodowd@loopindustries.com. Management will address as many appropriate questions as time permits during the live Q&A session.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries is a clean technology company accelerating the transition to a circular plastics economy. The Company's patented depolymerization technology enables low-value and no-value PET plastic waste and polyester fiber to be recycled into virgin-quality resin suitable for use in food-grade packaging, beverage containers, apparel and other high-value applications.

By enabling PET plastic and polyester to be recycled repeatedly without degrading quality, Loop helps global consumer brands meet their sustainability objectives while reducing dependence on virgin fossil fuel-derived plastics.

The Company is commercializing its technology through strategic joint ventures and partnerships in key global markets, including India and Europe.

For additional information, please visit www.loopindustries.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the advancement and commercialization of Loop's proprietary technology platform, strategic partnerships and joint ventures, operational readiness, commercial execution, expected engineering revenues, project development activities, financing initiatives, and future business prospects.

Although Loop believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to a variety of risks and uncertainties.

These risks include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2026, and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including risks relating to commercialization, financing, project execution, strategic partnerships, regulatory developments, macroeconomic conditions, supply chain disruptions, litigation, intellectual property protection, and other factors beyond the Company's control.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Loop undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Additional information is available in the Company's filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations

Kevin C. O'Dowd

Investor Relations

Loop Industries, Inc.

+1 (617) 755-4602

kodowd@loopindustries.com

SOURCE: Loop Industries

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/loop-industries-announces-date-for-first-quarter-fiscal-2027-financial-results-and-1188288