Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its interim condensed consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

The Company's financial statements and MD&A are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.bmrcorp.com.

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery Mineral Resources operates the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a historic copper, gold, and silver-producing mine in the Coquimbo region of Chile. The Company's portfolio also includes 100%-owned ESI Energy Services Inc. and North American mineral exploration assets. The Company is focused on providing shareholders with accretive exposure to copper and the global trend of electrification while targeting growth through cash flow, exploration and acquisitions in favorable mining jurisdictions. Further information about BMR and its projects can be found on www.bmrcorp.com.

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Source: Battery Mineral Resources Corp.