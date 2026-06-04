Fremont, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - Enablence Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ENA), a leading provider of Planar lightwave optical chips (PLCs) used in datacom, telecom, automotive and artificial intelligence applications announced today a Q1FY27 customer order for its FR8 wavelength management products to support next-generation 800G and 1.6T optical transceivers for high-growth AI hyperscalers and other high performance computing (HPC) applications in North America. The Q1FY27 order is valued at $5.3 million with products beginning to ship in Q4FY26.

Enablence's next-generation wavelength management products, also known as FR8 products, are a family of optical wavelength management semiconductor chips, that enables the transmission of high bandwidth data signals among 800G and 1.6T optical transceivers. These products use Enablence's Harmonic PLC based technology which provides lower signal loss and significantly lower crosstalk, resulting in improved power efficiency and error free data transfer rates, ensuring faster and more reliable high speed data communication. This is important for clustering GPUs and AI model training.

Industry Background

Growth among AI hyper-scalers in North America is accelerating the need for high-performance AI data centers. The success of these data centers depends on building powerful super nodes through scale-up architectures, then extending them across clusters through scale-out deployment within the datacenter. Enablence's optical semiconductor chips based on its Harmonic PLC technology, enables this approach by providing an efficient high-speed interconnect layer that enables compute resources to operate efficiently at scale.

"This is our largest order to date. It is a significant growth opportunity for our company, expanding our value and footprint within next-generation AI data centers, while growing our North American installed base," noted Todd Haugen, CEO, Enablence Technologies.

"AI performance is no longer defined by compute alone; it is increasingly defined by how efficiently data can move. Our chips power the optical transceivers which are the critical bridge between scale-up compute density and scale-out cluster performance," noted Haugen.

Technology Background

Optical transceivers carry data between compute functions such as GPUs or servers inside the modern AI datacenter. They perform two-way signal conversion-translating electrical data from the processor into pulses of light for fiber-optic transport and converting incoming light signals back into electrical data the GPU can understand. The growth in large-scale model training and AI agent deployment has made scaling hardware and networking infrastructure a focus.

About Enablence

Enablence Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ENA). Enablence designs, manufactures, and sells advanced optical components, primarily in the form of PLCs and LiDAR technologies on silicon-based chips. Enablence optical products support a broad range of customers in the datacom, telecom, automotive and artificial intelligence industries. Enablence operates a wafer lab in Fremont, California with a design center in Canada and sales office in China, supported by sales and marketing operations worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.enablence.com/ .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company based on current expectations and assumptions of management, which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties associated with our business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations that involve several risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We caution our readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a few factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations.

Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's operations are set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Enablence's issuer profile.

Enablence does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

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Source: Enablence Technologies Inc.