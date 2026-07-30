Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - Enablence Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ENA) ("Enablence" or the "Company"), a leading provider of photonics semiconductors for datacom, telecom, automotive, and industrial automation applications, is pleased to announce that it has retained Canaccord Genuity Corp. ("Canaccord") to provide market-making services with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of its common shares.

Under the agreement, Canaccord will receive a monthly fee of C$8,000 plus applicable taxes. Either party may terminate the agreement at any time upon 30 days' prior written notice to the other party. Canaccord will not receive any common shares or options as compensation. Canaccord and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. The Company acknowledges that Canaccord (and its affiliates and their respective clients) may have or may acquire and hold a direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company from time to time. Canaccord is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization and a member firm of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Enablence Technologies Inc.

Enablence is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ENA) that designs, markets, and sells chips and subsystems, primarily in the form of planar lightwave circuits (PLC) on silicon-based chips for datacom, telecom, automotive, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Enablence products serve a global customer base, primarily focused today on data center and other rapidly growing end markets. Enablence also works with customers that have emerging market uses for its technology, including medical devices, automotive LiDAR, and virtual and augmented reality headsets. In select strategic circumstances, the Company also uses its proprietary, non-captive fabrication plant in Fremont, California to manufacture chips designed by third-party customers. For more information, visit: www.enablence.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company based on current expectations and assumptions of management, which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties associated with our business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to Canaccord's ability to provide the services as described and the anticipated monthly payments. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations that involve several risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We caution our readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as many factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's operations are outlined in the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Enablence's issuer profile. Enablence does not intend and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission, or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307176

Source: Enablence Technologies Inc.