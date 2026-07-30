Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - Enablence Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ENA) ("Enablence" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of planar lightwave circuit (PLC) optical chips for datacom, telecommunications, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced vision applications, today announced that it has retained The Blueshirt Group ("Blueshirt") to lead its investor relations and financial communication program.

Blueshirt will provide strategic investor relations services to raise the Company's profile within the investment community.

"We are excited to partner with The Blueshirt Group as we execute through an inflection point in our growth," said Todd Haugen, Chief Executive Officer of Enablence. "Blueshirt's deep expertise in capital markets advisory for technology companies makes them an ideal partner to help us broaden our visibility among the financial community in Canada and the United States. As demand accelerates for our proprietary PLC optical chip solutions across data centers, AI, and emerging tech markets, we look forward to working closely with Blueshirt to effectively communicate our investment thesis and build long-term value for our shareholders."

The engagement is subject to standard regulatory filings and acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. Blueshirt has no direct interest in Enablence or its securities.

About Enablence Technologies Inc.

Enablence is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ENA) that designs, markets and sells optical chips and sub systems, primarily in the form of planar lightwave circuits (PLC), on silicon-based chips for datacom, telecom, automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Enablence products serve a global customer base, primarily focused today on data center and other rapidly growing end markets. Enablence also works with customers that have emerging market uses for its technology, including medical devices, automotive LiDAR, and virtual and augmented reality headsets. In select strategic circumstances, the Company also uses its proprietary, non-captive fabrication plant in Fremont, California to manufacture chips designed by third party customers. For more information, visit: www.enablence.com.

About The Blueshirt Group

Founded in 1999, The Blueshirt Group provides capital markets expertise and strategic financial and media relations counsel to growth companies and venture capital firms globally. Blueshirt has earned its reputation as a leader in investor relations (IR), financial communications, financial media relations, and crisis management. Headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in New York, Beijing, and London, Blueshirt represents leading high-growth technology enterprises. Learn more at www.blueshirtgroup.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company based on current expectations and assumptions, which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties associated with our business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, including the ability of the Company to continue its operations as contemplated and the engagement of strategic advisors. These statements are not guarantees of performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable based on the information available as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that such expectations or assumptions will prove to be correct. The Company cautions readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein as many factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Additional information on these and other risk factors that could affect the Company's operations are outlined in the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Enablence's issuer profile. Enablence does not intend and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission, or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307181

Source: Enablence Technologies Inc.