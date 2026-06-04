

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Co. (SSMR) on Thursday revealed the pricing of its Initial Public Offering or IPO of 20.0 million shares of common stock at $13.50 per share.



The company said that it has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.0 million shares at the IPO price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, which could generate up to an additional $40.5 million in gross proceeds if it is exercised in full.



Sunshine's common stock is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SSMR' on June 4. The offering is anticipated to close on June 5, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.



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