

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sekisui House, Limited (SPH1.F, 1928.T), a Japanese house builder, on Thursday reported a rise in net earnings and sales for the first quarter, helped by the increased gains and decreased expenses. In addition, the company has reaffirmed its annual outlook.



For the three-month period to April 30, the company recorded a net income of JPY 58.479 billion, higher than JPY 33.373 billion in the same period last year. Net profit per share was 90.19, compared with JPY 51.48 per share a year ago.



The company's net income was supported by an increased gain on the sale of investment securities of JPY 10.669 billion, compared with the prior year's JPY 2.453 billion. Foreign exchange gains were JPY 3.631 billion as against JPY 0.00 billion a year ago. The share of profit from the entities accounted for using the equity method was JPY 2.798 billion, higher than JPY 829 million a year ago. Total non-operating expenses dropped to JPY 11.914 billion from last year's JPY 16.759 billion.



Operating profit stood at JPY 76.104 billion as against JPY 60.287 billion last year. The company recorded net sales of JPY 908.878 billion, up from JPY 894.044 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, for the 12-month period to January 31, 2027, Sekisui House continues to expect a net income of JPY 218 billion, down 6.1% from the previous year. Operating profit is still anticipated to be JPY 350 billion, up 2.5% from last year. The company continues to project net sales of JPY 4.353 trillion, up 3.7% from the prior year.



For the full year, the house builder still expects to pay a total dividend of JPY 145 per share, higher than JPY 144 per share of last year.



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