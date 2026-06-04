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WKN: 863455 | ISIN: GB0002349065 | Ticker-Symbol: BY0
Frankfurt
03.06.26 | 21:48
1,260 Euro
-1,56 % -0,020
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
04.06.2026 08:33 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares 
04-Jun-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") 

Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares (the "preference shares") 

In the company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2025 published on 22 April 2026, the directors stated 
their intention that the semi-annual dividend falling due on the preference shares on 30 June 2026 would be paid on the 
due date. 

In line with that intention, the directors have today declared that the semi-annual preference share dividend of 4.5p 
per share falling due on 30 June 2026 in respect of the half year ending on that date will be paid on 30 June 2026 to 
holders of preference shares registered at the close of business on 12 June 2026. 

Enquiries: 
 
R.E.A. Holdings plc 
 
Tel: 020 7436 7877 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     RE 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 429929 
EQS News ID:  2339136 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2339136&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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