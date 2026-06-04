SWECO AB: Sweco wins SEK 440 million contract from the Swedish Transport Administration for a new railway

Sweco is selected by the Swedish Transport Administration to provide planning and design consulting services for a new railway section from Sweden's second-largest airport, Landvetter, in Gothenburg. The contract period is 2026-2030 and order value for Sweco is an estimated SEK 440 million.

Landvetter is Sweden's second-largest airport and serves as the principal international gateway to the Gothenburg region and western Sweden. Under the new agreement, Sweco will deliver planning and design consulting services for a new railway section between Mölndal and Göteborg Landvetter Airport. This includes environmental impact assessments, technical design documentation related to water operations, and permitting documentation.



"We are delighted that the Swedish Transport Administration has renewed its confidence in Sweco and engaged its services as technical advisor in this important rail development project. The new rail connection from Landvetter will relieve today's overburdened transport network, reduce commuting times both for work and for study as well as contribute to more sustainable travel across western Sweden," says Fredrik Wallner, Business Area President, Sweco in Sweden.



The new railway connection is part of one of Sweden's largest infrastructure investments, a new railway between Gothenburg and Borås, which is being developed as a dedicated passenger rail system designed for speeds of up to 250 km/h.



"This is a complex technical and planning project that requires parallel management of construction feasibility, cost control, environmental factors and stakeholder consultation. Sweco can draw from our extensive experience from working with these types of projects in Sweden, but also from many rail infrastructure projects across Europe," says Fredrik Wallner.



Sweco's work starts immediately and will continue for four years under an agreement worth approximately SEK 440 million for Sweco.





Press photos:

Commuters on train, free use, please credit: Per Myrehed

Fredrik Wallner, Sweco Sweden, free use, please credit: Måns Berg



About Sweco's transportation experience

Sweco is a leading European consultancy in the field of transportation, with 6,000 experts in mobility and active travel, electrification and fossil-free fuels, traffic safety and climate adaptation of infrastructure. Sweco's experts deliver technical expertise in the investigation and project planning of new tracks and railways, as well as in the operation and maintenance of existing tracks and accompanying infrastructure to clients in the railway sector throughout Europe.



Related:

Sweco wins SEK 400 million contract from the Swedish Transport Administration for project planning of a new railway along parts of the East Coast Line between Uppsala and Stockholm (2024)



Sweco receives major order for a ten-year railway project in the Öresund Region (2022)



For additional information, please contact:

Anna E Olsson, Head of Press, Sweco Group, +4670 557 33 26, anna.e.olsson@sweco.se



Sweco plans and designs tomorrow's sustainable communities and cities. With the collective knowledge of our 23,000 architects, engineers and other experts we work together with our clients to facilitate the green transition, maximise the potential of digitalisation and to strengthen Europe's competitiveness and resilience. Sweco is Europe's leading architecture and engineering consultancy, with sales of approximately SEK 32 billion (EUR 2.9 billion) in 2025. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.swecogroup.com