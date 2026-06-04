Lime Technologies AB: Lime challenges American CRM giants with fully European AI platform

4.6.2026 07:30:03 CEST | Lime Technologies AB (publ) | Investor News

Lime Technologies is one of Europe's largest CRM companies, fully European since 1990. The company is now launching Workflows, an AI platform that lets users build integrations and AI agents directly within their CRM environment. Workflows is built on the German fair-code platform n8n, and the entire chain, from development to operation, stays within Europe. The launch comes at a time when European companies and institutions are increasingly seeking alternatives to American software - trend being reinforced by the European Commission's freshly proposed Cloud and AI Development Act (CADA).

The market is turning: Europe wants to stay in Europe

Roughly 85 per cent of Europe's cloud market is currently delivered by American providers. In the CRM segment, that means primarily Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, and HubSpot. For many years, Lime has challenged these American giants with a European alternative: local, agile, and in control of the entire value chain. At the same time, Europe's sovereign cloud market is expected to more than triple, from 6.7 billion USD in 2025 to 23 billion USD in 2027. The same year, Europe is forecast to overtake North America in sovereign cloud investment. The shift is driven by three concrete forces:

Data sovereignty. The CLOUD Act gives American authorities the right to demand data from US-based providers, regardless of where the data is physically stored. For companies handling personal data, trade secrets, or customer records, this is not a theoretical risk but applicable law.

Regulation and AI. The GDPR, EU AI Act, and NIS2 are tightening requirements for how data is stored and used, particularly when AI is trained on and processes sensitive information. Companies and institutions are looking for secure, European frameworks for AI development.

Policy momentum. France's DINUM directive (April 2026) orders 2.5 million government devices to move away from Microsoft Windows. Denmark began phasing out Office 365 in 2025. Similar developments are underway in Germany and Austria. This week, the European Commission introduced the Cloud and AI Development Act (CADA) as part of its Tech Sovereignty Package, aimed at restricting American cloud providers' access to sensitive public procurement contracts. The trend is reinforced by a tense geopolitical climate in which reliance on American providers is increasingly seen as a strategic risk.

"In the past, our European origin has not been a competitive advantage. If anything, there has been something appealing about buying American. That is changing. We are seeing growing interest in fully European solutions, where customers want to reduce the risk and dependence on American technology," says Tommas Davoust, CEO of Lime Technologies.

European CRM with a foothold in data-sensitive verticals

Lime was founded in Lund, Sweden, in 1990 and has since built an entirely European business from the ground up, encompassing organisation, culture, product, and customers. The company has 12 local offices and has, since 2000, delivered annual average growth of 18 per cent and an EBITA margin of 25 per cent.

Lime has a strong position in sectors where data sensitivity is central, including utility companies, real estate companies, and municipalities. In Lime's Nordic core markets, local presence has long been established. In Germany, the company has in recent years built up the same kind of presence: German employees, local customer references in the utility sector, and integrations with SAP and other major German ERP systems. This is accelerating growth in Lime's currently fastest-growing market.

"What is new is that the market is actively asking for what we have always stood for. Our customers want a partner who understands which regulations apply, how data is handled, and what their local, industry-specific processes look like. That is a level of transparency and control that global players struggle to offer," says Tommas Davoust.

Workflows: the product behind the next step in positioning

Workflows allows users to build and deploy integrations, automations, and AI agents directly within the CRM environment. The platform is built on the world-leading German fair-code platform n8n, comes ready for integration with more than 1,000 apps, and can coordinate AI agents to qualify leads, generate quotes, and route support cases, among other tasks.

"We have always been local, and a European partner for European companies. Deepening the technology stack with a European alternative for automation and AI, which can be used directly within the customer's controlled CRM environment, is a natural extension of that. For customers seeking an alternative to the American giants, we have the long experience that gives us a substantial head start," says Tommas Davoust.

Contacts

Jennie Everhed, Head of Communications & Investor Relations, +46 (0)720 80 31 01, jennie.everhed@lime.tech

Tommas Davoust, CEO & Managing Director, +46 (0)73 991 62 12, tommas.davoust@lime.tech

About Lime Technologies AB (publ)

Lime helps businesses to become better at customer care. The company develops and sells digital products for development and management of customer relationships. Lime was founded in 1990 and has over 500 employees. The company has offices in Lund, Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö, Oslo, Copenhagen, Utrecht, Assen, Cologne, Helsinki and Krakow. Their customers include everything from sole traders to large organisations. www.lime-technologies.com