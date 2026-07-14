Lime Technologies AB: The trend continues. Increased growth and profitability: Interim Report, Lime Technologies AB (publ), January - June 2026

14.7.2026 07:50:11 CEST | Lime Technologies AB (publ) | Half Year financial report

The second quarter 2026

Net sales increased to MSEK 205.3 (183.0), rendering a sales growth of 12 %

Organic revenue growth was 12 %

Software related revenue increased to MSEK 136.7 (124.2), rendering a growth of 10 %

Recurring revenue increased to MSEK 136.7 (124.2), rendering a growth of 10 %

The 12-month recalculated recurring revenue, Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), at the end of the second quarter was MSEK 552.2 (501.7), rendering an ARR growth of 10 %. Adjusted for currency effects ARR increased 10 %

EBITA increased by 18 % to MSEK 52.1 (44.3), rendering an EBITA margin of 25 % (24)

Items affecting comparability amounted to MSEK 0 (-0.7)

Adjusted EBITA margin 25 % (25)

Operating income, EBIT, increased to MSEK 43.7 (35.2)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 56.3 (49.1)

Net income increased to MSEK 31.9 (26.2)

Basic earnings per share increased to SEK 2.39 (1.97), and diluted to SEK 2.39 (1.95)





January - June 2026 (the period)

Net sales increased to MSEK 405.2 (371.2), rendering a sales growth of 9 %

Organic revenue growth was 10 %

Software related revenue increased to MSEK 268.6 (246.0), rendering a growth of 9 %

Recurring revenue increased to MSEK 268.6 (246.6), rendering a growth of 9 %

EBITA increased by 13 % to MSEK 102.0 (89.9), rendering an EBITA margin of 25 % (24)

Items affecting comparability amounted to MSEK 0 (-2.3)

Adjusted EBITA margin 25 % (25)

Operating income, EBIT, increased to MSEK 84.6 (71.5)

Cash flow from current operations MSEK 107.9 (102.3)

Net income increased to MSEK 62.3 (54.3)

Basic earnings per share increased to SEK 4.67 (4.08), and diluted to SEK 4.67 (4.04)





CEO's comments:

The trend continues. Increased growth and profitability.

Revenue grows to MSEK 205 in the quarter, representing growth of 12%, with an EBITA margin of 25%. Recurring software revenues, ARR, increase by 10% to MSEK 552. In a rapidly changing market, we are strengthening our position as Europe's full-service partner for business-critical customer processes.

The second quarter confirms that the positive trend is holding. ARR continues to grow, our professional services business Expert Services delivers, and customer retention increases across all four business units. We are pleased and proud that development is moving in the right direction - but in true Lime spirit, we are not satisfied and see significant potential ahead.

Lime CRM is the engine of the Group and delivers solidly once again this quarter. We continue to gain market share in Germany, including with one of the country's largest utility companies, Netz Leipzig GmbH. We also welcome new customers across other verticals, among others Kjellberg & Möller AB in real estate. During the quarter, we launch Workflows - an AI platform where users can build integrations and AI agents directly within their CRM environment. Customer reception has been very positive, with record attendance at webinars and customer events.

Across our three other business units - Lime Go, Lime Connect and Lime Sportadmin - the positive trend from the previous quarter continues, and we are seeing concrete results from the investments we have made. In Lime Go, we are making great headway in the right direction with a new sales-driven leadership and organisation, a new provider of company data, and a newly developed AI-first product, Lime Go Agentic, currently being piloted with a select group of customers. Growth in Lime Connect is driven by our AI offering, which helps companies manage customer dialogues and increase sales across channels such as website chat, WhatsApp and Messenger. This investment is now clearly paying off - more deals are being closed with both new and existing customers, and ARR is growing. Within Lime Sportadmin, our full focus is on recruiting new clubs and organisations, whilst simultaneously beginning the rollout of the platform in the Dutch market.

The right position in a changing market

The market has changed considerably over the past year. We are seeing a degree of return to more cautious customer behaviour, with postponed decisions and longer sales cycles affecting order intake. This makes our established position, local presence and deep industry knowledge more important than ever. Three parallel trends are shaping this development - all three strengthen Lime's position, and we are well prepared for the shift ahead.

The geopolitical climate is prompting European companies to reconsider their dependence on American software platforms. We are already noticing this clearly in customer dialogues and procurement processes, not least in industries with high security requirements such as utilities, real estate and municipalities. The fact that we are what we have always been - culturally, geographically and organisationally rooted in Europe since 1990, with ownership of the entire value chain and direct local customer relationships - gives us a unique differentiation in a market dominated by global giants.

Companies are increasingly seeking vertical and customised solutions, tailored to their existing processes and needs. Generic, off-the-shelf solutions are no longer sufficient to meet the demands of modern B2B companies. We have a flexible platform built for rapid customisation and a clear vertical strategy targeting utility, real estate, membership organisations and wholesale. It is a combination that creates business-critical value for our customers - and a structural competitive advantage that cannot be replicated.

Companies across all industries know they need to implement AI, but few have a clear picture of how to succeed. This is the same challenge that arises with every technology shift and a situation we have navigated before - with the internet, smartphones, cloud, and when SaaS replaced licence models. Each time, our role has been the same: to guide the customer through the shift, in their industry, on their terms. AI is no different. Enabling AI to prepare meetings, qualify incoming opportunities, detect when a customer is at risk of churning, or provide a customer service agent with a ready-made response draft in seconds - these are natural extensions of the core processes we already help our customers with.

Scale and mindset are competitive advantages too. Not being a global conglomerate that tries to be everything to everyone, but rather an established European partner with the right scale and culture to move quickly, know customers by name, and respond promptly when they call. In a world that demands adaptability, trust, expertise and local presence, that is precisely the kind of supplier we intend to be.

A wonderful summer to all our customers, colleagues and shareholders. With a positive trajectory and stronger relevance than ever, we are giving everything to keep the upward trend going.

Get It Done, as we say at Lime.

Tommas Davoust

CEO and Managing Director, Lime Technologies





Read the entire report in the attached PDF

Invitation to webcast for the presentation of Lime Technologies' Interim Report

Today, July 14, at 09:30 CET, analysts, investors, media, and other interested parties are invited to attend a webcast where Lime's CEO Tommas Davoust, and CFO Anders Hofvander, will comment on the published report and answer questions. The presentation will be held in English.

The presentation material is available on Lime's website.

The link to the webcast can be found here.

Disclosure regulation

This is information that Lime Technologies AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons mentioned, at 07:50 CET on 14 July, 2026.

Contacts

Anders Hofvander, CFO, Lime Technologies AB (publ), +46734384007, anders.hofvander@lime.tech

Jennie Everhed, Head of Communications & Investor Relations, +46 (0)720 80 31 01, jennie.everhed@lime.tech

Tommas Davoust, CEO & Managing Director, +46 (0)73 991 62 12, tommas.davoust@lime.tech

About Lime Technologies AB (publ)

Lime helps companies build better customer relationships through user-friendly and powerful systems. We develop solutions for CRM, ticket management, and AI-driven communication, combined with industry expertise and dedicated support. Founded in 1990, we now have 12 offices across Europe. www.lime-technologies.com