Transcontinental Inc. Announces Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026

Highlights

Revenues of $269.2 million for the quarter ended April 26, 2026; operating earnings of $14.1 million; and net earnings from continuing operations of $4.3 million ($0.05 per share).

Adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization 1) of $45.4 million for the quarter ended April 26, 2026; adjusted operating earnings 1) of $29.9 million; and adjusted net earnings from continuing operations 1) of $16.0 million (0.19 $ per share).

of $45.4 million for the quarter ended April 26, 2026; adjusted operating earnings of $29.9 million; and adjusted net earnings from continuing operations of $16.0 million (0.19 $ per share). Closing of the sale of the packaging activities on March 6, 2026, and payment of a special distribution of $20.00 per share on March 20, 2026.

Acquisition of PDI Group to accelerate the growth of in-store marketing activities.

Subsequent to the closing of the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, sale of a warehouse located in Boucherville, Quebec, for a consideration of $34.9 million.

Signing of multi-year agreements with Postmedia and Glacier for additional newspaper printing volume.

Nationwide rollout of raddar planned for the week of June 15, 2026.

Declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share.

(1) Please refer to the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this press release for a definition of these measures.

MONTRÉAL, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) announces its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended April 26, 2026.

"Thanks to the initiatives implemented to increase profitability, we are on track for an improved financial performance in the second half of fiscal year 2026 and to meet our outlook of stable adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization from continuing operations for fiscal year 2026 compared to fiscal year 2025," said Sam Bendavid, Chief Executive Officer of TC Transcontinental.

"As in the previous quarter, our acquisitions in in-store marketing activities, including the recent acquisition of PDI Group, enabled us to partially offset the slowdown in our traditional activities. Furthermore, the recently signed agreements with Postmedia and Glacier as well as our cost reduction initiatives will have a positive impact on our traditional activities starting in the third quarter. In addition, the nationwide rollout of raddar planned for the week of June 15, 2026, bodes well for our future. Financial performance is improving, and I am very confident in the future of the business."

"The sale of our Boucherville warehouse on April 30, 2026, and the significant cash flows we expect to generate in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 will enable us to reduce significantly our net indebtedness in the next two quarters," added Donald LeCavalier, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of TC Transcontinental.

Financial Highlights

(for continuing operations, in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)

Q2-2026

Q2-2025

Variation

in %

Restated (1)

Revenues $269.2 $283.3 (5.0 - - Operating earnings before depreciation and amortization 31.4 45.2 (30.5 - Adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization (2) 45.4 46.2 (1.7 - Operating earnings 14.1 27.1 (48.0 - Adjusted operating earnings (2) 29.9 29.3 2.0 Net earnings 4.3 15.4 (72.1 - Net earnings per share 0.05 0.18 (72.2 - Adjusted net earnings (2) 16.0 17.0 (5.9 - Adjusted net earnings per share (2) 0.19 0.20 (5.0 -

(1) Please refer to the "Discontinued Operations and Reclassification of Comparative Figures" section and Table #2 in the "Accounting Restatements" section of the Management Discussion and Analysis for an explanation of the restated data presented above.

(2) Please refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this Press Release for the adjusted data presented above.



Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026

Revenues decreased by $14.1 million, or 5.0%, from $283.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 to $269.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. This decrease is mostly due to lower volume in our two sectors, partially mitigated by our recent acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the favourable exchange rate effect.

Operating earnings before depreciation and amortization decreased by $13.8 million, or 30.5%, from $45.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 to $31.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. This decrease is mainly due to the increase in restructuring costs and lower volume in our two sectors, partially mitigated by the decrease in incentive compensation, our recent acquisitions, our cost reduction initiatives and, to a lesser extent, the favourable exchange rate effect.

Adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization decreased by $0.8 million, or 1.7%, from $46.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 to $45.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. This decrease is mainly due to lower volume in our two sectors, mostly mitigated by the decrease in incentive compensation, our recent acquisitions, our cost reduction initiatives and the favourable exchange rate effect.

Net earnings from continuing operations decreased by $11.1 million, or 72.1%, from $15.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 to $4.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. This decrease is mainly due to the previously explained decline in operating earnings before depreciation and amortization and the increase in financial expenses, partially mitigated by lower income taxes and, to a lesser extent, the decrease in depreciation and amortization. On a per share basis, net earnings from continuing operations decreased by 72.2%, from $0.18 to $0.05, respectively.

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations decreased by $1.0 million, or 5.9%, from $17.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 to $16.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. This decrease is mainly due to the increase in financial expenses and the previously explained decline in adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization, partially mitigated by lower adjusted income taxes. On a per share basis, adjusted net earnings from continuing operations decreased by 5.0%, from $0.20 to $0.19, respectively.

Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2026

Revenues decreased by $8.3 million, or 1.5%, from $541.0 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2025 to $532.7 million in the corresponding period of 2026. This decrease is mainly explained by lower volume in our two sectors, partially mitigated by our recent acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the favourable exchange rate effect.

Operating earnings before depreciation and amortization decreased by $24.4 million, or 29.8%, from $81.9 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2025 to $57.5 million in the corresponding period of 2026. This decrease is mainly due to lower volume in our two sectors, the increase in restructuring and other costs and the recognition of an asset impairment charge, partially mitigated by our recent acquisition and the favourable exchange rate effect.

Adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization decreased by $8.0 million, or 9.2%, from $86.5 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2025 to $78.5 million in the corresponding period of 2026. This decrease is mainly due to lower volume in our two sectors, partially mitigated by our recent acquisitions, the favourable exchange rate effect and the decrease in incentive compensation.

Net earnings from continuing operations decreased by $16.1 million, or 79.7%, from $20.2 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2025 to $4.1 million in the corresponding period of 2026. This decrease is mainly due to the previously explained decline in operating earnings before depreciation and amortization and the increase in financial expenses, partially mitigated by lower income taxes and, to a lesser extent, the decrease in depreciation and amortization. On a per share basis, net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation from continuing operations decreased by 79.2%, from $0.24 to $0.05, respectively.

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations decreased by $2.5 million, or 9.9%, from $25.2 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2025 to $22.7 million in the corresponding period of 2026. This decrease is mainly due to the previously explained decline in adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization and the increase in financial expenses, partially mitigated by lower adjusted income taxes. On a per share basis, adjusted net earnings from continuing operations decreased by 10.0%, from $0.30 to $0.27, respectively.

For more detailed financial information, please see the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended April 26, 2026, as well as the financial statements in the "Investors" section of our website at www.tc.tc



Outlook

The closing of the sale of our Packaging Business represents a key milestone for TC Transcontinental. This transaction allows us to focus our resources on our growth strategy, in particular in in-store marketing and educational publishing activities.

For fiscal year 2026, we anticipate lower volume in our traditional activities, including book printing which experienced very high growth in fiscal year 2025. This decrease should be partially offset by growth in our in-store marketing activities, including the positive impact of acquisitions.

At the consolidated level, following the positive impact of cost reduction initiatives, we expect adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization from continuing operations for fiscal year 2026 to remain stable compared to fiscal year 2025.

Lastly, we expect to continue generating significant cash flows from operating activities. Over the next few quarters, this should enable us to reduce net indebtedness under two times adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization for fiscal year 2026 while investing in our growth.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In this document, unless otherwise indicated, all financial data are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Accounting Standards ("IFRS") and the term "dollar", as well as the symbol "$" designate Canadian dollars.

In addition, in this press release, we also use certain non-IFRS financial measures for which a complete definition is presented below and for which a reconciliation to financial information in accordance with IFRS is presented in the "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section and in Note 4 "Segmented Information" to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the second quarter ended April 26, 2026.

Terms Used Definitions Adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization Operating earnings before depreciation and amortization excluding restructuring and other costs (revenues) as well as impairment of assets.

This measure is used to assess the operating performance of the Corporation and its sectors on a comparable basis. Adjusted operating earnings Operating earnings excluding restructuring and other costs (revenues), amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations as well as impairment of assets.

This measure is used to better assess the current operating performance of the Corporation and its sectors on a comparable basis. Adjusted income taxes Income taxes before income taxes on restructuring and other costs (revenues), amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations, impairment of assets as well as the recognition of previous years tax assets of an acquired company. Adjusted net earnings Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations before restructuring and other costs (revenues), amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations and impairment of assets, net of related income taxes as well as the recognition of previous years tax assets of an acquired company.

This measure is used to assess the financial performance of the Corporation and its sectors on a comparable basis. Net indebtedness Total of long-term debt, of current portion of long-term debt, of lease liabilities and of current portion of lease liabilities, less cash.

This measure is used to calculate the net indebtedness ratio. Net indebtedness ratio Net indebtedness divided by the last 12 months' adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization.

This ratio is used by the Corporation to measure its ability to repay its debts and assess its financial leverage.



Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The financial information has been prepared in accordance with IFRS. However, financial measures used, namely adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization, adjusted operating earnings margin before depreciation and amortization, adjusted operating earnings, adjusted operating earnings margin, adjusted income taxes, adjusted net earnings from continuing operations, adjusted net earnings per share from continuing operations, net indebtedness and net indebtedness ratio, for which a reconciliation is presented in the following table, are not defined by IFRS. They may be calculated differently and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. We believe that many of our readers analyze the financial performance of the Corporation's activities based on these non-IFRS financial measures as such measures may allow for easier comparisons between periods. These measures should be considered as a complement to financial performance measures in accordance with IFRS. They do not substitute and are not superior to them.

The Corporation also believes that these measures are useful indicators of the performance of its operations and its ability to meet its financial obligations. Furthermore, management also uses some of these non-IFRS financial measures to assess the performance of its activities and managers.

Reconciliation of operating earnings from continuing operations - Second quarter and cumulative

Three months ended

Six months ended

April 26, 2026 April 27, 2025 April 26, 2026 April 27, 2025 (in millions of dollars) Restated Restated Operating earnings - 14.1 $27.1 - 22.3 $45.9 Excluding Restructuring and other costs 14.0 1.0 17.5 4.6 Amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations (1) 1.8 1.2 4.1 2.2 Impairment of assets - - 3.5 - Adjusted operating earnings - 29.9 $29.3 - 47.4 $52.7 Depreciation and amortization (2) 15.5 16.9 31.1 33.8 Adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization - 45.4 $46.2 - 78.5 $86.5

(1) Amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations includes our customer relationships, educational book titles, non-compete agreements, trade names with finite useful lives and rights of first refusal.

(2) Depreciation and amortization excludes the amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations.

Reconciliation of operating earnings - Second quarter and cumulative for the Retail Services and Printing Sector

Three months ended

Six months ended

April 26, 2026 April 27, 2025 April 26, 2026 April 27, 2025 (in millions of dollars) Restated Restated Restated Operating earnings - 25.0 $38.6 - 47.9 $67.0 Excluding Restructuring and other costs 6.7 1.0 9.1 4.1 Amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations (1) 1.3 0.6 3.4 1.2 Impairment of assets - - 3.5 - Adjusted operating earnings - 33.0 $40.2 - 63.9 $72.3 Depreciation and amortization (2) 8.1 9.1 15.9 18.1 Adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization - 41.1 $49.3 - 79.8 $90.4

(1) Amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations includes our customer relationships, non-compete agreements and trade names with finite useful lives.

(2) Depreciation and amortization excludes the amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations.

Reconciliation of operating earnings - Second quarter and cumulative for the Books and Education Sector

Three months ended

Six months ended

April 26, 2026 April 27, 2025 April 26, 2026 April 27, 2025 (in millions of dollars) Restated Restated Restated Operating earnings - 0.1 $0.3 - 1.1 $0.3 Excluding Restructuring and other costs 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.2 Amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations (1) 0.5 0.6 0.7 1.0 Adjusted operating earnings - 0.7 $1.1 - 1.9 $1.5 Depreciation and amortization (2) 6.3 6.4 13.0 13.1 Adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization - 7.0 $7.5 - 14.9 $14.6

(1) Amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations includes our rights of first refusal and educational book titles.

(2) Depreciation and amortization excludes the amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations.



Reconciliation of operating earnings - Second quarter and cumulative for head office Three months ended Six months ended April 26, 2026 April 27, 2025 April 26, 2026 April 27, 2025 (in millions of dollars) Restated Restated Restated Operating loss - (11.0 - $(11.8 - - (26.7 - $(21.4 - Excluding Restructuring and other costs (revenues) 7.2 (0.2 - 8.3 0.3 Adjusted operating loss - (3.8 - $(12.0 - - (18.4 - $(21.1 - Depreciation and amortization 1.1 1.4 2.2 2.6 Adjusted operating loss before depreciation and amortization - (2.7 - $(10.6 - - (16.2 - $(18.5 -

Reconciliation of net earnings from continuing operations - Second quarter and cumulative Three months ended Six months ended April 26, 2026 April 27, 2025 April 26, 2026 April 27, 2025 (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) Restated Restated Net earnings - 4.3 $15.4 - 4.1 $20.2 Excluding Restructuring and other costs 14.0 1.0 17.5 4.6 Tax on restructuring and other costs (3.6 - (0.3 - (4.5 - (1.2 - Amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations (1) 1.8 1.2 4.1 2.2 Tax on amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations (0.5 - (0.3 - (1.1 - (0.6 - Impairment of assets - - 3.5 - Tax on impairment of assets - - (0.9 - - Adjusted net earnings - 16.0 $17.0 - 22.7 $25.2 Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation per share - 0.05 $0.18 - 0.05 $0.24 Adjusted net earnings per share - 0.19 $0.20 - 0.27 $0.30 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 83.6 83.6 83.6 83.9

(1) Amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations includes our customer relationships, educational book titles, non-compete agreements, trade names with finite useful lives and rights of first refusal.



Reconciliation of net indebtedness As at April 26, 2026 As at October 26, 2025 (for continuing operations, in millions of dollars, except for ratios) Restated Long-term debt - 105.8 $417.6 Current portion of long-term debt 250.5 253.2 Lease liabilities 74.2 91.1 Current portion of lease liabilities 14.4 25.5 Cash (8.8 - (47.0 - Net indebtedness - 436.1 $740.4 Adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization (last 12 months) - 203.9 $211.9 Net indebtedness ratio 2.14 x

3.49 x



Dividend

The Corporation's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on Class A Subordinate Voting Shares and Class B Shares. This dividend is payable on July 20, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 29, 2026.

Additional information

Conference Call

Upon releasing its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, the Corporation will hold a conference call for the financial community on June 4, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. The dial-in numbers are 1-289-514-5100 or 1-800-717-1738. Media may hear the call in listen-only mode or tune in to the simultaneous audio broadcast on TC Transcontinental's website, which will then be archived for 30 days. For media requests or interviews, please contact Nora Labbe, Advisor, Corporate Communications of TC Transcontinental, at 514-451-8434.

Profile

Founded 50 years ago and 4,200 employees strong, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known under the TC Transcontinental brand, is a Canadian retail marketing services company, Canada's largest printer, and the Canadian leader in French-language educational publishing. Driven by the vision of a more informed, educated and prosperous society, TC Transcontinental propels its clients' success across the retail, education, book and information industries. With agility, creativity and boldness, we design and deliver innovative, high-value products and services. For more information, please visit www.tc.tc

Forward-looking Statements

Our public communications often contain oral or written forward-looking statements which are based on the expectations of management and inherently subject to a certain number of risks and uncertainties, known and unknown. By their very nature, forward-looking statements are derived from both general and specific assumptions. The Corporation cautions against undue reliance on such statements since actual results or events may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in them. Forward-looking statements may include observations concerning the Corporation's objectives, strategy, anticipated financial results and business outlook. The Corporation's future performance may also be affected by a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's will or control. These factors include, but are not limited to the impact of digital product development and adoption, the impact of changes in the participants in the distribution of newspapers and printed advertising materials and the disruption in their activities resulting mainly from labour disputes, including at Canada Post, the impact of regulations or legislation regarding door-to-door distribution on the printing of paper flyers or printed advertising materials, inflation and recession risks, economic conditions and geopolitical uncertainty, environmental risks as well as adoption of new regulations or amendments and changes to consumption habits, risk of an operational disruption that could be harmful to its ability to meet deadlines, the worldwide outbreak of a disease, a virus or any other contagious disease could have an adverse impact on the Corporation's operations, the ability to generate organic long-term growth and face competition, a significant increase in the cost of raw materials, the availability of those materials and energy consumption could have an adverse impact on the Corporation's activities, the ability to complete business acquisitions and disposals and properly integrate acquisitions, cybersecurity, data protection, warehousing and usage, the impact of digital product development and adoption on the demand for printed products other than flyers, the failure of patents, trademarks and confidentiality agreements to protect intellectual property, a difficulty to attract and retain employees, bad debts from certain customers, import and export controls, duties, tariffs or taxes, exchange rate fluctuations, increase in market interest rates with respect to its financial instruments as well as availability of capital at a reasonable cost, the legal risks related to its activities and the compliance of its activities with applicable regulations, the impact of major market fluctuations on the solvency of defined benefit pension plans, changes in tax legislation and disputes with tax authorities or amendments to statutory tax rates in force, the impact of impairment tests on the value of assets and a conflict of interest between the controlling shareholder and other shareholders. The main risks, uncertainties and factors that could influence actual results are described in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended October 26, 2025, and in the latest Annual Information Form.

Unless otherwise indicated by the Corporation, forward-looking statements do not take into account the potential impact of non-recurring or other unusual items, nor of disposals, business combinations, mergers or acquisitions which may be announced or entered into after the date of June 3, 2026. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of applicable Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on current expectations and information available as at June 3, 2026. Such forward-looking information may also be found in other documents filed with Canadian securities regulators or in other communications. The Corporation's management disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise these statements unless otherwise required by the securities authorities.

For information: Media Financial Community Nora Labbe Yan Lapointe Advisor, Corporate Communications Senior Director, Investor Relations and Treasury TC Transcontinental TC Transcontinental Telephone: 514-451-8434 Telephone: 514-954-3574 nora.labbe@tc.tc yan.lapointe@tc.tc http://www.tc.tc/ http://www.tc.tc/

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

Unaudited

(in millions of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated and per share data)

Three months ended

Six months ended

April 26,

April 27, April 26,

April 27, 2026

2025

2026

2025

Restated Restated Revenues - 269.2 $283.3 - 532.7 $541.0 Operating expenses 223.8 237.1 454.2 454.5 Restructuring and other costs 14.0 1.0 17.5 4.6 Impairment of assets - - 3.5 - Operating earnings before depreciation and amortization 31.4 45.2 57.5 81.9 Depreciation and amortization 17.3 18.1 35.2 36.0 Operating earnings 14.1 27.1 22.3 45.9 Net financial expenses 9.9 7.7 19.2 17.4 Earnings before income taxes 4.2 19.4 3.1 28.5 (Recovery) income taxes (0.1 - 4.0 (1.0 - 8.3 Net earnings from continuing operations 4.3 15.4 4.1 20.2 Net earnings from discontinued operations 221.9 20.1 252.0 72.0 Net earnings 226.2 35.5 256.1 92.2 Non-controlling interests 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.3 Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation - 226.1 $35.3 - 255.8 $91.9 Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation per share - basic and diluted Continuing operations - 0.05 $0.18 - 0.05 $0.24 Discontinued operations 2.65 0.24 3.01 0.86 - 2.70 $0.42 - 3.06 $1.10 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted (in millions) 83.6 83.6 83.6 83.9

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Unaudited (in millions of Canadian dollars) Three months ended Six months ended April 26,

April 27,

April 26,

April 27,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Restated

Restated

Net earnings - 226.2 $35.5 - 256.1 $92.2 Other comprehensive loss Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net earnings Net change related to cash flow hedges Net change in the fair value of designated derivatives - foreign exchange risk 1.7 8.5 7.7 (1.5 - Net change in the fair value of designated derivatives - interest rate risk 0.2 (1.9 - 0.8 (0.5 - Reclassification of the net change in the fair value of designated derivatives recognized in net earnings during the period (0.9 - 2.6 (0.5 - 4.6 Related income taxes 0.3 2.5 2.1 0.7 0.7 6.7 5.9 1.9 Cumulative translation differences Net unrealized exchange losses on the translation of the financial statements of foreign operations (4.8 - (54.9 - (35.8 - (0.8 - Net unrealized exchange losses on the translation of the financial statements of foreign operations reversed to net earnings during the current period (84.8 - - (84.8 - (8.2 - Net gains (losses) on hedge of the net investment in foreign operations 4.0 19.3 12.3 (5.1 - Net gains on hedge of the net investment in foreign operation reversed to net earnings during the current period 20.1 - 20.1 - Related (recovery) income taxes (1.5 - (1.0 - (0.9 - 0.5 (64.0 - (34.6 - (87.3 - (14.6 - Items that will not be reclassified to net earnings Changes related to defined benefit plans Actuarial gains (losses) on defined benefit plans 0.9 (1.5 - (0.9 - (0.9 - Related income taxes (recovery) 0.2 (0.3 - (0.3 - (0.2 - 0.7 (1.2 - (0.6 - (0.7 - Other comprehensive loss (62.6 - (29.1 - (82.0 - (13.4 - Comprehensive income - 163.6 $6.4 - 174.1 $78.8 Comprehensive income from continuing operations - 7.4 $17.3 - 9.4 $18.9 Comprehensive income (loss) from discontinued operations 156.2 (10.9 - 164.7 59.9

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Unaudited (in millions of Canadian dollars) Accumulated

other

Non-

Share

Contributed

Retained

comprehensive

controlling

Total

capital

surplus

earnings

income (loss)

Total

interests

equity

Balance as at October 26, 2025 - As reported - 611.4 - 0.9 - 1,258.3 - 42.3 - 1,912.9 - 5.9 - 1,918.8 Restatement - - (8.7 - - (8.7 - - (8.7 - Balance as at October 26, 2025 - Restated 611.4 0.9 1,249.6 42.3 1,904.2 5.9 1,910.1 Net earnings - - 255.8 - 255.8 0.3 256.1 Other comprehensive loss - - - (82.0 - (82.0 - - (82.0 - Disposal of non-controlling interests - - - - - (6.2 - (6.2 - Reclassification of other comprehensive income - - 9.5 (9.5 - - - - Shareholders' contributions and distributions to shareholders Reduction of stated capital (518.8 - - - - (518.8 - - (518.8 - Dividends - - (1,172.4 - - (1,172.4 - - (1,172.4 - Balance as at April 26, 2026 - 92.6 - 0.9 - 342.5 - (49.2 - - 386.8 $ - - 386.8 Balance as at October 27, 2024 - As reported $619.2 $0.9 $1,237.5 $51.7 $1,909.3 $5.5 $1,914.8 Restatement - - (8.3 - - (8.3 - - (8.3 - Balance as at October 27, 2024 - Restated 619.2 0.9 1,229.2 51.7 1,901.0 5.5 1,906.5 Net earnings - Restated - - 91.9 - 91.9 0.3 92.2 Other comprehensive loss - - - (13.4 - (13.4 - - (13.4 - Shareholders' contributions and distributions to shareholders Share repurchases and related income taxes (7.8 - - 8.8 - 1.0 - 1.0 Dividends - - (121.3 - - (121.3 - - (121.3 - Balance as at April 27, 2025 $611.4 $0.9 $1,208.6 $38.3 $1,859.2 $5.8 $1,865.0

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Unaudited

(in millions of Canadian dollars)

As at

As at April 26,

October 26, 2026

2025

Restated Current assets Cash - 8.8 $47.0 Accounts receivable 242.8 468.1 Income taxes receivable 12.7 7.2 Inventories 110.6 372.7 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18.9 25.0 Assets held for sale 12.0 12.0 405.8 932.0 Property, plant and equipment 135.6 725.5 Right-of-use assets 75.3 98.5 Intangible assets 124.1 328.0 Goodwill 401.6 1,179.5 Deferred taxes 43.7 47.3 Other assets 15.8 30.0 - 1,201.9 $3,340.8 Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities - 214.3 $433.9 Provisions 18.0 1.3 Income taxes payable 2.8 3.5 Deferred revenues and deposits 14.2 14.5 Current portion of long-term debt 250.5 253.2 Current portion of lease liabilities 14.4 25.5 514.2 731.9 Long-term debt 105.8 417.6 Lease liabilities 74.2 91.1 Deferred taxes 35.9 69.1 Other liabilities 85.0 121.0 815.1 1,430.7 Equity Share capital 92.6 611.4 Contributed surplus 0.9 0.9 Retained earnings 342.5 1,249.6 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (49.2 - 42.3 Attributable to shareholders of the Corporation 386.8 1,904.2 Non-controlling interests - 5.9 386.8 1,910.1 - 1,201.9 $3,340.8