CSP, Inc.: CSPi Technology Solutions Named to CRN's 2026 Tech Elite 250 List for Sixth Consecutive Year

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / CSPi Technology Solutions, a leading provider of managed IT, cloud, cybersecurity, and professional technology services, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named CSPi to its 2026 Tech Elite 250 list for the sixth consecutive year. This annual list recognizes the elite group of solution providers in the U.S. and Canada that have earned the highest level of advanced technical certifications and specializations from leading technology vendors.

CRN's Tech Elite 250 highlights solution providers based in the U.S. and Canada that are committed to excellence and distinguish themselves by attaining top-tier certifications and specializations from leading technology vendors in areas such as artificial intelligence, infrastructure, cloud and security. Inclusion on the list signals a sustained investment in advanced training, vendor specialization, and the engineering depth required to deliver complex enterprise outcomes.

For CSPi, sixth-consecutive-year recognition reflects a long-term commitment to technical excellence across its Vital Managed IT Services portfolio, its professional services practice, and its strategic vendor partnerships spanning Microsoft, Cisco, HPE, Cato Networks, Juniper, Lenovo, and more.

"Earning a place on the CRN Tech Elite 250 for the sixth year in a row is a direct reflection of the engineers, architects, and consultants who choose to keep raising the bar," said Nick Monfreda, Vice President, Managed & Strategic Services at CSPi Technology Solutions. "Certifications matter because they translate into real outcomes for our customers - faster cloud migrations, stronger security posture, and infrastructure that actually performs. This recognition belongs to the team that does the work every day."

"Congratulations to the solution providers named to CRN's Tech Elite 250 on this well-earned recognition of their commitment to advanced certifications and deep expertise in these critical technologies," noted Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. These organizations continue to invest in expanding their capabilities so they can deliver exceptional IT solutions that help their customers succeed."

Coverage of the 2026 Tech Elite 250 list is featured online at www.crn.com/techelite250.

About CSPi Technology Solutions

CSPi Technology Solutions is a national provider of managed IT services, cloud and infrastructure solutions, cybersecurity, and professional technology services. Through its Vital Managed IT Services portfolio and a deep bench of certified engineers and architects, CSPi helps mid-market and enterprise organizations modernize infrastructure, secure their environments, and operate with confidence in hybrid and cloud-first environments. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CSPi serves clients across the United States. Learn more at www.cspitechsolutions.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global platform connecting technology vendors, solution providers, and end users through data-driven insights, go-to-market services, and trusted media brands including CRN. For more than four decades, TCC has been the channel's most valued partner, enabling growth, innovation, and transformation across the IT ecosystem. Learn more at www.thechannelco.com.

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© 2026. The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Edward J. Uzzle

Director of Marketing & Business Development

CSPi Technology Solutions

Email: edward.uzzle@cspi.com

Phone: 800-940-1111

SOURCE: CSP, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cspi-technology-solutions-named-to-crns-2026-tech-elite-250-list-1173003