Robit Oyj: Robit Strengthens Its Position In Global Mining Markets Through Multiple Supply Agreements

ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 4 JUNE 2026 AT 3.00 P.M. EEST

ROBIT STRENGTHENS ITS POSITION IN GLOBAL MINING MARKETS THROUGH MULTIPLE SUPPLY AGREEMENTS

Robit has signed several supply agreements in strategically important mining markets for the company in Australia, North America, and South Africa. Deliveries will commence in the third quarter of 2026.

The combined net sales value of the signed agreements is estimated at EUR 7-10 million. The agreements cover the supply of Robit's drilling consumables and drilling technology solutions for customers' operational mining activities.

Mikko Kuusilehto, Group CEO, Robit:

"We are very pleased with these agreements, which strengthen our position in the global mining market. Our determined commitment to testing our products and validating their performance in customers' demanding operating environments is now delivering tangible results across multiple market areas. These agreements demonstrate our customers' confidence in the quality and performance of our products, as well as in our ability to create added value for their operations."

The agreements reinforce Robit's position as a global supplier of drilling technology and drilling consumables for the mining industry and support the company's growth in strategically important markets.

ROBIT PLC

Mikko Kuusilehto

Further information:

Mikko Kuusilehto, Group CEO

+358 40 658 7822

mikko.kuusilehto@robitgroup.com

Distribution:?

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd?

Key media?

www.robitgroup.com

Robit manufactures and sells rock and ground drilling consumables globally to the mining and construction markets. The company's operations are based on high quality, reliability of supply and customer confidence in drilling consumables. Through innovative Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical products, and customer-based services, Robit delivers savings in drilling costs to its customers. Robit has its own sales and service points in seven countries, and an active distributor network through which it sells to more than 100 countries. The company's manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea and the UK. Robit's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information at www.robitgroup.com.