Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Wolfram-Aktie ist voll finanziert und bereit zu bohren - und fast niemand spricht darüber
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14TP3 | ISIN: FI4000150016 | Ticker-Symbol: RO3
Frankfurt
04.06.26 | 11:45
1,165 Euro
-2,92 % -0,035
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROBIT OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROBIT OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3151,35015:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.06.2026 14:00 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Robit Oyj: Robit Strengthens Its Position In Global Mining Markets Through Multiple Supply Agreements

ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 4 JUNE 2026 AT 3.00 P.M. EEST

ROBIT STRENGTHENS ITS POSITION IN GLOBAL MINING MARKETS THROUGH MULTIPLE SUPPLY AGREEMENTS

Robit has signed several supply agreements in strategically important mining markets for the company in Australia, North America, and South Africa. Deliveries will commence in the third quarter of 2026.

The combined net sales value of the signed agreements is estimated at EUR 7-10 million. The agreements cover the supply of Robit's drilling consumables and drilling technology solutions for customers' operational mining activities.

Mikko Kuusilehto, Group CEO, Robit:
"We are very pleased with these agreements, which strengthen our position in the global mining market. Our determined commitment to testing our products and validating their performance in customers' demanding operating environments is now delivering tangible results across multiple market areas. These agreements demonstrate our customers' confidence in the quality and performance of our products, as well as in our ability to create added value for their operations."

The agreements reinforce Robit's position as a global supplier of drilling technology and drilling consumables for the mining industry and support the company's growth in strategically important markets.

ROBIT PLC
Mikko Kuusilehto

Further information:
Mikko Kuusilehto, Group CEO
+358 40 658 7822
mikko.kuusilehto@robitgroup.com

Distribution:?
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd?
Key media?
www.robitgroup.com

Robit manufactures and sells rock and ground drilling consumables globally to the mining and construction markets. The company's operations are based on high quality, reliability of supply and customer confidence in drilling consumables. Through innovative Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical products, and customer-based services, Robit delivers savings in drilling costs to its customers. Robit has its own sales and service points in seven countries, and an active distributor network through which it sells to more than 100 countries. The company's manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea and the UK. Robit's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information at www.robitgroup.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.