Robit Oyj: Robit Has Signed Long-term Supply Agreements For Endomines' Mines

ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 27 MAY 2026 AT 10.00 A.M. EEST

ROBIT HAS SIGNED LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENTS FOR ENDOMINES' MINES

Robit has signed long-term supply agreements for Endomines' mining operations in Finland. The agreement for the Pampalo mine covers the supply of Robit drilling consumables directly to Endomines. Another agreement has been signed with Veljekset Toivanen for Endomines' Hosko mine, where Veljekset Toivanen acts as the main mining contractor.

The agreements cover the supply of Robit drilling consumables for the mines' operational needs, with the aim of ensuring efficient and cost-effective drilling over the long term.

Mikko Kuusilehto, Group CEO, Robit:

"We are pleased with the agreements signed for Endomines' mines. These long-term agreements are an important indication of our customers' trust in the quality and performance of our products."



Ari Keskitalo, Mine Manager, Endomines:

"Cooperation with reliable partners is a key part of our mining operations. Robit's solutions strongly support our operational goals, and this collaboration provides a solid foundation for the continuous development of our activities. We particularly appreciate the professional work of Robit's sales and aftermarket personnel in building and maintaining long-term customer relationships."

Mika Viinamäki, Head of Mining Operations, Veljekset Toivanen:

"Our cooperation with Robit has worked extremely well. This agreement is built on a strong foundation and supports our shared goal of ensuring efficient and high-quality mining operations."

Endomines Finland Plc is a Finnish mining and exploration company. The company's operations focus on the Pampalo and Hosko gold mines in Ilomantsi, as well as mineral exploration along the Karelian Gold Line in Eastern Finland.

Veljekset Toivanen Ltd is a Finnish infrastructure and mining construction company that provides high-quality infrastructure construction and mining industry services for various industrial needs in Finland and Sweden.

ROBIT PLC

Mikko Kuusilehto

Further information:

Mikko Kuusilehto, Group CEO

+358 40 658 7822

mikko.kuusilehto@robitgroup.com

Distribution:?

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd?

Key media?

www.robitgroup.com

Robit manufactures and sells rock and ground drilling consumables internationally to the mining and construction markets. The company's operations are based on high quality, reliability of supply and client confidence in drilling consumables. Through innovative Top Hammer, Down the Hole (DTH) and Geotechnical products, and client-based services, Robit delivers savings in drilling costs to its clients. Robit has its own sales and service points in seven countries, and an active distributor network through which it sells to more than 100 countries. The company's manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea and the UK. Robit's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information at www.robitgroup.com.