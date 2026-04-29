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WKN: A3D3XJ | ISIN: FI4000508023 | Ticker-Symbol: H13
Tradegate
28.04.26 | 21:45
10,300 Euro
+0,39 % +0,040
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENDOMINES FINLAND OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENDOMINES FINLAND OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,90010,36013:59
10,08010,22013:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 11:15 Uhr
31 Leser
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Endomines Finland Oyj: The new shares issued in Endomines' free share issue (share split) have been registered with the Trade Register

Endomines Finland Plc - Stock Exchange Release - 29.4.2026, at 12:15 EEST

The new shares issued in Endomines' free share issue (share split) have been registered with the Trade Register

The new shares issued in the free share issue (share split) resolved by the Board of Directors of Endomines Finland Plc under the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2026 were today, on 29 April 2026, registered with the Finnish Trade Register.

In the free share issue, the company issued free of charge two (2) new shares for each one (1) existing share held by shareholders (a share split). In addition, new shares were correspondingly issued to the company itself based on the treasury shares held by the company.

In total, 24,224,994 new shares were issued in the free share issue. The new shares confer full shareholder rights as of 29 April 2026, on which date they were also entered into the shareholders' book-entry accounts. Trading in the new shares is expected to commence on approximately 30 April 2026.

Following the free share issue, the total number of shares in Endomines Finland Plc is 36,337,491.

Contact information
Minna Karttunen
CFO
Endomines Finland Plc
minna.karttunen@endomines.com
+358 40 513 3225

Endomines Finland Plc is a Finnish forerunner in sustainable mining. Our operations are focused on gold production and exploration in the Karelian Gold Line in Eastern Finland. We produce gold for the jewellery and electronics industries and create value by turning natural resources into wealth, an investment that can withstand the volatility of global politics. Our vision is to develop the Karelian Gold Line into one of the most important and sustainable gold-producing regions in the world. Endomines is listed on the OMX Helsinki main list (PAMPALO). www.endomines.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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