Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
250 Tage bis zum Pentagon-Magnetverbot: Wie ein 46-Mio.-CAD-Small-Cap profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ER6Q | ISIN: FR0010208488 | Ticker-Symbol: GZF
Tradegate
29.04.26 | 09:13
28,330 Euro
-1,50 % -0,430
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ENGIE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENGIE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,31028,33009:14
28,31028,33009:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALZECURE PHARMA
ALZECURE PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALZECURE PHARMA AB0,087-2,03 %
AURBIS RESOURCES CORP0,1720,00 %
AUTONEUM HOLDING AG126,00-0,79 %
ENDOMINES FINLAND OYJ10,300+0,39 %
ENGIE SA28,330-1,50 %
LARKBERGET AB0,158+0,32 %
SAFI SILVER CORP0,2500,00 %
SUNDA ENERGY PLC0,0010,00 %
WAREHOUSES DE PAUW NV23,920-0,08 %
YUMY CANDY COMPANY INC0,022-31,75 %
ZEUS NORTH AMERICA MINING CORP0,077+14,84 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.