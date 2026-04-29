Das Instrument FWR0 CA98873A1057 YUMY CANDY COMPANY INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.04.2026The instrument FWR0 CA98873A1057 YUMY CANDY COMPANY INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.04.2026Das Instrument GZF FR0010208488 ENGIE S.A. INH. EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.04.2026The instrument GZF FR0010208488 ENGIE S.A. INH. EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.04.2026Das Instrument COJ0 SE0016101935 LARKBERGET AB O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.04.2026The instrument COJ0 SE0016101935 LARKBERGET AB O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.04.2026Das Instrument GHA GB00B01QGH57 SUNDA ENERGY LS -,00025 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.04.2026The instrument GHA GB00B01QGH57 SUNDA ENERGY LS -,00025 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.04.2026Das Instrument O92 CA98956B1031 ZEUS NORTH AMER.MINING C. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.04.2026The instrument O92 CA98956B1031 ZEUS NORTH AMER.MINING C. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.04.2026Das Instrument AN9 CH0127480363 AUTONEUM HLDG NA SF-,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.04.2026The instrument AN9 CH0127480363 AUTONEUM HLDG NA SF-,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.04.2026Das Instrument AC6 SE0010133785 ALZECURE PHARMA AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.04.2026The instrument AC6 SE0010133785 ALZECURE PHARMA AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.04.2026Das Instrument H13 FI4000508023 ENDOMINES FINLAND OYJ EO1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.04.2026The instrument H13 FI4000508023 ENDOMINES FINLAND OYJ EO1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.04.2026Das Instrument 7IB0 CA7481197084 QUEBEC NICKEL CORP NEW EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.04.2026The instrument 7IB0 CA7481197084 QUEBEC NICKEL CORP NEW EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.04.2026Das Instrument WPHB BE0974349814 WAREHOUSES DE PAUW N.V. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.04.2026The instrument WPHB BE0974349814 WAREHOUSES DE PAUW N.V. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.04.2026Das Instrument TZU CA89620A5061 TRIGON METALS INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.04.2026The instrument TZU CA89620A5061 TRIGON METALS INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.04.2026