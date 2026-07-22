KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Mapping identifies areas of strong hornfels alteration, including 800m and 500m long zones west of the Ecru intrusion.

Hornfels alteration is a critical indicator for Robertson-style gold mineralisation, with gold mineralisation directly associated with it at Nevada Gold Mine's Robertson deposit 2km away.

Geophysics will be used to identify additional hornfelsed areas under transported cover around the Ecru intrusion

"Hornfels is a fundamental component of the intrusion-related gold mineralisation Aurbis is exploring for at Ecru, and identifying it in the small window of outcropping geology on the project is fantastic.

We look forward to investigating the potential for more of this hornfels mineralisation host to occur under transported cover around the Ecru intrusion by using the HD geophysical data we expect in the next few weeks. " - Johan Lambrechts (CEO)

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - Aurbis Resources Corp. (CSE: AURR) (Aurbis, AURR or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has completed a second phase of mapping and sampling on its 100% owned Ecru Gold Project, in Lander County, Nevada.

This second phase identified additional zones of hornfels alteration, a rock-forming process that is a strong indicator of gold-bearing systems. Two main zones were identified, measuring approximately 800 metres and 500 metres in length.

Intrusion-related gold deposits surrounding the Ecru project are hornfels/skarn systems associated with reduced intrusions1. Gold mineralisation is associated with hornfels alteration. The intrusion heated the host rocks, forming a zone (contact aureole), within which hornfels alteration occurred, and gold may precipitate.

The geophysical interpretation of Ecru's magnetic and gravity data is also eagerly awaited, since it will be used to identify additional areas of potential hornfels alteration that do not outcrop on the project, enlarging the discovery potential of Ecru.

The geochemical results from both mapping phases will be used to fine-tune the mineral assemblage and hone in on a final set of targets which will likely be tested by induced polarisation (IP) surveys before final drill design.

The second phase of mapping on Ecru

The second phase of mapping on the Ecru gold project identified additional areas of hornfels alteration. The main zone stretches for almost 800 meters in a northeasterly direction, while a second 500-meter-long zone trends eastward and was mapped just south of the main 800m zone. Rock samples were collected during this mapping program and sent to the laboratory in Reno. Aurbis eagerly awaits the results from both phases of sampling and will interpret and release them as soon as possible.

Identifying hornfels alteration on the project is a significant step toward identifying potential gold mineralisation on Ecru since it is a defining characteristic of this type of gold mineralisation found in the region. The emplacement of the Robertson intrusion heated the host rocks significantly, forming a zone (contact aureole) up to 1 km from the intrusion, within which hornfels alteration occurred.

The ore deposits within the Tenabo district (including Robertson) surrounding the Ecru project can be broadly characterized as hornfels/skarn systems associated with reduced intrusions1. Gold mineralisation is associated with the contact metamorphism of the host rocks into hornfels, and therefore the mineralisation target is the hornfelsed zone within 1km of the intrusion2.

Figure 1: All the mapped hornfelsed areas lie within the 1 km-wide zone around the Ecu intrusion, but were only mapped to the west of the intrusion since that is where outcrop exists. The magnetic and gravity interpretations announced by Aurbis on the 9th of July 2026 (CSE: AURR - Exploration Update on the Ecru Gold Project in Nevada, 9 July 2026) will be critical in identifying more such altered target areas under transported cover to the south and east of the intrusion.

Figure 1: Image of the mapped hornfels areas on Ecru along with a depiction of the relationship between the intrusions and targets on Ecru and Robertson.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8152/306069_0b9f5a91943b386d_004full.jpg

It is also noted that holes NECD001 and NECD002, drilled in 2018 by S2 Resources (ASX: S2R - Exploration Update - Ecru, Nevada, 14 Feb 2019), intersected gold mineralisation that represents the mineralisation characteristics of this type of gold deposit. NECD001 was drilled in the contact aureole and intersected 3.6m @ 1.6 g/t Au from 99 m, while NECD002 was drilled inside the intrusion and only intersected low-level gold anomalism. These results reflect that gold mineralisation is associated with the alteration assemblage within the contact aureole, where heat and geochemical conditions within the aureole concentrate and precipitate gold that is only at low levels within the source intrusion itself.

Both holes intersected antimony, arsenic, mercury, copper, zinc, molybdenum and tellurium anomalism, associated with the Robertson deposit and style of mineralisation.

Geophysical data Interpretation

Aurbis is still awaiting the results of the magnetic and gravity data interpretation. We are excited to review the data for buried hornfeled zones around the intrusion that do not outcrop and represent significant targets in the Company's hunt for gold mineralisation at Ecru.

In addition to the activities described above, Aurbis also completed LiDAR and photogrammetry surveys over the Ecru Gold Project, which will be incorporated into the full data suite and assist with data analysis and target identification.

Future Activities

The geochemical results for all rock samples are expected to be received in the next 4 to 6 weeks and will be vital to the interpretation of the mapping and geophysical data to date.

The results of the Magnetic and Gravity data interpretation are highly anticipated and will directly influence the final geophysical step before final drill design: a targeted IP survey to identify specific conductive, sulphide-bearing areas associated with the hornfels zones and geochemical target areas.

We believe this is a robust exploration plan and gives the Company the best likelihood of success for discovery on the Ecru Gold Project.

We look forward to keeping our investors and followers informed of our progress.

Footnotes

1 Exploring for structurally concealed Carlin-type mineralization: A case study from the northern Shoshone Range, Nevada, USA, Carson A. Richardson, Eric Seedorff

2 Paragenetic Evolution of the Robertson Deposit: Eocene Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold Deposit in the Northern Shoshone Range, Nevada, Mankins, Neal et al

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Qualified Person

Johan Lambrechts, QP, is the Company's qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. Mr Lambrechts is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (#5900). He has approved the disclosure herein. Mr Lambrechts is not independent of the Company, as he is a director of the Company.

CAUTIONARY AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates, opinions, or other factors should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306069

Source: Aurbis Resources Corp.