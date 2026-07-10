KEY HIGHLIGHTS

AURR will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on July 15 at 4:40 pm EST where you can join us for a 12-minute session including a live Q&A and direct access to management

Hear directly from CEO Johan Lambrechts about Aurbis's exploration progress at the Ecru Gold Project

Learn more about the recently identified Hornfels and its bearing on gold mineralisation in this region.

"I look forward to sharing our most recent exploration activities at our exciting Ecru Gold Project in the Battle Mountain - Eureka trend in Nevada with you.

The presentation will update you on our activities and share insights into the significance of what we've identified so far. We will also discuss future activites and their bearing on final drill design at Ecru.

I look forward to talking with you." - Johan Lambrechts (CEO)

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2026) - Aurbis Resources Corp. (CSE: AURR) (Aurbis, AURR or the Company) is pleased to announce that CEO Johan Lambrechts will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference on July 15, 2026 at 4:40 pm EST.

Aurbis invites you to attend its LIVE presentation and interact with our CEO, Johan, in real time, while learning more about this exciting project and its prospects.

Mr Lambrechts will present, then open the floor for questions, so please join us to learn more about Ecru and ask any questions you'd like answered.

Aurbis Resources will present at 4:40 PM Eastern Time, and the full segment, including questions, will last for 12 minutes.

Please register at

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1764180&tp_key=8f1191cdb2&sti=aurr to ensure you can attend the conference and receive any updates as they are released.

If attendees are unable to join the event live on the day of the conference, Aurbis will distribute an archived webcast on its website after the event.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Qualified Person

Johan Lambrechts, QP, is the Company's qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. Mr Lambrechts is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (#5900). He has approved the disclosure herein. Mr Lambrechts is not independent of the Company, as he is a director of the Company.

CAUTIONARY AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates, opinions, or other factors should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304686

Source: Aurbis Resources Corp.