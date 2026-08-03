Engie has signed an hourly matched electricity supply agreement with Legrand, pledging to match the French industrial group's consumption with renewable generation 70% of the time. The agreement will run from 2029 to 2031 and will see Engie supply Legrand with power from a portfolio of renewable generating assets spread across several production sites. The target of 70% hourly matching between production and consumption will be regularly monitored, and certification for the offtake agreement is based on the international EnergyTag standard. Speaking with pv magazine in March 2026, EnergyTag executive ...

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