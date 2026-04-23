Endomines Finland Oyj: Inside information: Endomines' new drilling Results at Kartitsa support future growth in gold resources

Endomines Finland Plc - Inside information - 23/04/2026, at 10:00 EEST

Inside information: Endomines' new drilling Results at Kartitsa support future growth in gold resources

Endomines Finland Plc reports new drilling results from the resource drilling program carried out at Kartitsa during the winter of 2026 in the northern part of the Karelian Gold Line. According to the company's assessment, the results are excellent and strengthen the view of Kartitsa's significant gold potential. Gold was intersected in all drill core samples from the drilling program. The results are expected to increase Kartitsa's gold resources substantially in the company's next resource estimate update. Gold resources are updated annually, with the next update scheduled for early 2027.

Exploration activities carried out in the area indicate that the gold-bearing zone at Kartitsa is approximately 1,500 metres long. The mineralisation remains open to the north, south and at depth, highlighting the area's strong potential for further exploration.

Highlights from the Kartitsa 2026 Drilling Program:

Drill hole KA-083 intersected: 16.20 m @ 1.66 g/t gold from 53.20 m Including 1.10 m @ 3.49 g/t gold from 58.20 m Including 1.20 m @ 8.66 g/t gold from 62.10 m 5.05 m @ 14.90 g/t gold from 102.15 m Including 1.10 m @ 51.00 g/t gold from 102.15 m

Drill hole KA-074 intersected: 12.15 m @ 3.49 g/t gold from 115.15 m Including 0.90 m @ 33.00 g/t gold from 116.90 m 3.20 m @ 4.36 g/t gold from 162.30 m

Drill hole KA-072 intersected: 9.20 m @ 1.91 g/t gold from 34.20 m Including 1.05 m @ 9.72 g/t gold from 42.35 m 4.60 m @ 4.31 g/t gold from 75.10 m Including 1.00 m @ 9.03 g/t gold from 75.10 m

Drill hole KA-079 intersected: 6.00 m @ 3.08 g/t gold from 116.10 m Including 0.80 m @ 19.30 g/t gold from 120.40 m 5.35 m @ 5.25 g/t gold from 143.45 m

Drill hole KA-070B intersected: 7.55 m @ 2.21 g/t gold from 104.40 m Including 1.00 m @ 6.06 g/t gold from 104.40 m

Drill hole KA-073 intersected: 10.60 m @ 1.46 g/t gold from 31.85 m Including 1.15 m @ 8.21 g/t gold from 31.85



Details of the Kartitsa drill program intersections are presented in Appendix 1, and the locations of the holes drilled to date on the project are shown on the map in Appendix 2.

"Exploration activities along the Northern Gold Line are progressing according to plan. In our view, Kartitsa has significant gold potential, and the area will remain a key focus area for Endomines going forward. The gold-bearing zone in the area is already highly significant in terms of its extent. Our exploration work has not revealed any indications that the gold zone would be coming to an end. Kartitsa's first gold resource was updated in March, and the results now obtained will further increase the gold resource. We will continue drilling in the area during the second half of the year. Prior to that, we will focus on exploration along the Southern Gold Line, where tungsten and molybdenum are also included in the exploration program," says Kari Vyhtinen, CEO of Endomines.

The company published the first mineral resource estimate for the Kartitsa area in March 2026. At that time, Kartitsa's inferred mineral resources amounted to 2,490,000 tonnes at a grade of 1.55 g/t, corresponding to 124,000 ounces of gold (release 10 March 2026). The resource extends approximately 600 metres in a north-south direction. The drilling results now reported are located in the southern continuation of the known gold resource and extend the resource area by approximately 300 metres to the south. No signs of the gold-bearing zone coming to an end were observed during the drilling.

Northern Gold Line to Enter Production After the Southern Gold Line

Kartitsa is located approximately 16.5 kilometres north of the Pampalo mine area. The 2026 drilling programme reported in this release comprises a total of 2,679.45 metres and 18 drill holes. Endomines has reserved a large exploration area measuring 10 × 4 kilometres in the region.

During 2026, Endomines plans to carry out a total of 50,000 metres of exploration drilling along the Karelian Gold Line. Exploration work at Kartitsa will continue as part of this overall program.

"According to preliminary plans, the Southern Gold Line is intended to be brought into production around 2030, with the Northern Gold Line following approximately 2-3 years later," says Vyhtinen.

Geology of the Kartitsa Area

The gold mineralization discovered at Kartitsa occurs within a pyrite/pyrrhotite ± magnetite mineral assemblage within strongly altered volcanic and sedimentary rocks overlaying the Kartitsa intrusion. In the proximal area of the intrusion, strong potassic alteration consists in microcline, biotite, and sericite, while pervasive distal alteration observed in all drill holes consists only of sericite. The bulk of the mineralization is contained in albitized mafic volcanic rocks with disseminated pyrite and pyrrhotite.

The extent of the gold-mineralized zone at Kartitsa and the strength and size of associated alteration support the potential for a significant gold deposit.

Drilling technology and quality assurance

Surface drilling has been carried out by MK Core Drilling Oy, using WL-76 tubes, resulting in a core of 57.5 mm in diameter. Drill hole locations have been surveyed by using mine survey equipment. A downhole survey of bearing and dip deviations has been completed with the DeviFlex survey tool. All cores have been oriented with the Reflex ACT3 equipment.

The drill cores have been logged by Endomines' personnel. The drill cores have been cut in half by Palsatech Oy in Sodankylä prior to CRS' laboratory in Kempele. Samples sent to CRS' laboratory in Kempele were prepared (code PRP-929) and then delivered to MS Analytical laboratory in Langley, Canada, where samples were analyzed by methods FAS-111 (Gold), and IMS-230 (multi element). Gold over 10 g/t was re-analysed with FAS-415.

All samples underwent standard QA/QC procedures, including the use of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. Sample preparation, safety, and chemical analyses meet or exceed current industry standards and JORC code requirements.

This statement has been controlled by Eurogeologist Jani Rautio MSc (Geol) acting as a Qualified Person in compliance with the Fennoscandian Association for Metals and Mining Professionals, FAMMP, -standards. Jani Rautio is a full-time employee of Endomines and owns 3,208 shares in Endomines.

Further information:

Kari Vyhtinen

CEO

kari.vyhtinen@endomines.com

+358 40 585 0050

Jani Rautio

Chief Technical Officer

jani.rautio@endomines.com

+358 50 593 0812

Endomines Finland Plc is a Finnish forerunner in sustainable mining. Our operations are focused on gold production and exploration in the Karelian Gold Line in Eastern Finland. We produce gold for the jewellery and electronics industries and create value by turning natural resources into wealth, an investment that can withstand the volatility of global politics. Our vision is to develop the Karelian Gold Line into one of the most important and sustainable gold-producing regions in the world. Endomines is listed on the OMX Helsinki main list (PAMPALO). www.endomines.com.

The Karelian Gold Line is 40 kilometres long, a gold prospective portion of the Ilomantsi greenstone belt located in Eastern Finland approximately 500 kilometers northeast of Helsinki. The area hosts several gold deposits, the largest known being Pampalo. The Pampalo mine has produced 200,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 3.6 g/t. Endomines controls extensively exploration rights across the Karelian Gold Line.