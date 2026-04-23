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WKN: A3D3XJ | ISIN: FI4000508023 | Ticker-Symbol: H13
Tradegate
21.04.26 | 15:23
28,800 Euro
+0,35 % +0,100
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Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
ENDOMINES FINLAND OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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ENDOMINES FINLAND OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,65028,80017:56
28,65028,75017:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.04.2026 16:15 Uhr
101 Leser
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Endomines Finland Oyj: Decision by the Board of Directors of Endomines on a free share issue (share split)

Endomines Finland Plc - Stock Exchange Release - 23.4.2026, at 17:15 EEST

Decision by the Board of Directors of Endomines on a free share issue (share split)

The Board of Directors of Endomines Finland Plc has resolved, based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 23 April 2026, to carry out a free share issue as follows: in order to improve the liquidity of the Company's share, shareholders will be granted new shares free of charge in proportion to their existing holdings such that for each existing share, two (2) new shares will be issued (a so-called share split). In addition, in the free share issue, new shares will be issued free of charge to the Company itself corresponding to the treasury shares held by the Company.

Based on the number of shares outstanding as at the date of the decision on the free share issue, 23 April 2026, a total of 24,224,994 new shares will be issued. The shares will be allocated to shareholders who, on the record date of the share issue on 29 April 2026, are registered as shareholders in the Company's shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy.

The free share issue will be implemented in the book-entry system and does not require any measures by the shareholders. The new shares will confer shareholder rights as from approximately 29 April 2026, once they have been registered with the Finnish Trade Register. The crediting of the new shares to shareholders' book-entry accounts is planned to take place on or about 30 April 2026.

Contact information
Minna Karttunen
CFO
Endomines Finland Plc
minna.karttunen@endomines.com
+358 40 513 3225

Endomines Finland Plc is a Finnish forerunner in sustainable mining. Our operations are focused on gold production and exploration in the Karelian Gold Line in Eastern Finland. We produce gold for the jewellery and electronics industries and create value by turning natural resources into wealth, an investment that can withstand the volatility of global politics. Our vision is to develop the Karelian Gold Line into one of the most important and sustainable gold-producing regions in the world. Endomines is listed on the OMX Helsinki main list (PAMPALO). www.endomines.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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