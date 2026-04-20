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WKN: A14TP3 | ISIN: FI4000150016 | Ticker-Symbol: RO3
Frankfurt
20.04.26 | 08:10
1,035 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROBIT OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROBIT OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0251,07510:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.04.2026 07:50 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Robit Oyj: VP Down The Hole, Perttu Aho To Pursue New Opportunities

ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20 APRIL 2026 AT 8.50 A.M.

VP DOWN THE HOLE, PERTTU AHO TO PURSUE NEW OPPORTUNITIES

Robit Plc's VP Down the Hole and Member of Management Team, Perttu Aho, will leave his position and pursue new opportunities outside the company. He will leave the company by August 16th, 2026.

Aho worked at Robit from 2020, initially as General Manager Halco Business, and later as VP Down the Hole from 2022. "We thank Perttu for his contribution to the company and wish him success in the future", states Group CEO, Mikko Kuusilehto.

ROBIT PLC
Mikko Kuusilehto

Further information:
Mikko Kuusilehto, Group CEO
+358 40 658 7822
mikko.kuusilehto@robitgroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com

Robit manufactures and supplies rock and ground drilling consumables globally to the mining and construction markets. The company's operations are founded on high quality, reliable supply and customer trust in drilling consumables. Through innovative Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical products, and customer-focused services, Robit delivers savings in drilling costs to its customers. Robit has its own sales and service points in seven countries and an active distributor network through which it sells to more than 100 countries. The company's manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea and the UK. Robit's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information available at www.robitgroup.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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