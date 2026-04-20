Robit Oyj: VP Down The Hole, Perttu Aho To Pursue New Opportunities

ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20 APRIL 2026 AT 8.50 A.M.

VP DOWN THE HOLE, PERTTU AHO TO PURSUE NEW OPPORTUNITIES

Robit Plc's VP Down the Hole and Member of Management Team, Perttu Aho, will leave his position and pursue new opportunities outside the company. He will leave the company by August 16th, 2026.

Aho worked at Robit from 2020, initially as General Manager Halco Business, and later as VP Down the Hole from 2022. "We thank Perttu for his contribution to the company and wish him success in the future", states Group CEO, Mikko Kuusilehto.

ROBIT PLC

Mikko Kuusilehto

Further information:

Mikko Kuusilehto, Group CEO

+358 40 658 7822

mikko.kuusilehto@robitgroup.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

www.robitgroup.com

Robit manufactures and supplies rock and ground drilling consumables globally to the mining and construction markets. The company's operations are founded on high quality, reliable supply and customer trust in drilling consumables. Through innovative Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical products, and customer-focused services, Robit delivers savings in drilling costs to its customers. Robit has its own sales and service points in seven countries and an active distributor network through which it sells to more than 100 countries. The company's manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea and the UK. Robit's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information available at www.robitgroup.com.