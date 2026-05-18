Robit Oyj: Robit And Agnico Eagle Continue Their Cooperation

ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 18 MAY 2026 AT 10.00 A.M. EEST

ROBIT AND AGNICO EAGLE CONTINUE THEIR COOPERATION

Robit and Agnico Eagle Finland continue their cooperation at the Kittilä mine. The cooperation is based on an agreement signed in 2021, under which the parties have agreed to continue their collaboration. The agreement strengthens the long-term partnership between the companies, and Robit will continue supplying drilling consumables to Agnico Eagle's Kittilä mine. The continuation of the cooperation is based particularly on Robit's reliability of delivery and both parties' commitment to high-quality solutions supporting mining operations.

Mikko Kuusilehto, Group CEO, Robit Plc: "We are very pleased that our cooperation with Agnico Eagle will continue. The agreement is a demonstration of trust and long-term collaboration. We look forward to opportunities to further develop our products and services together with the mining company."

Kyösti Huttu, Mine Department Manager, Agnico Eagle Finland Ltd: "The extension agreement with Robit Plc demonstrates long-term and fruitful cooperation. The supplier genuinely listens to the customer's needs from the perspective of quality management, product development, and cost-efficiency. The dialogue between the parties has been open and straightforward, and the supplier's agility in responding to the customer's specific needs has worked well. This provides a strong basis for continuing our cooperation."

The Kittilä mine is the largest gold mine in Europe. Approximately 2.0 million tonnes of ore are mined at the site annually, and its annual gold production is around 7,000 kilograms.

ROBIT PLC

Mikko Kuusilehto

Further information:

Mikko Kuusilehto, Group CEO

+358 40 658 7822

mikko.kuusilehto@robitgroup.com

Distribution:?

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd?

Key media?

www.robitgroup.com

Robit manufactures and sells rock and earth drilling consumables internationally to the mining and construction markets. The company's operations are based on high quality, reliability of supply and client confidence in drilling consumables. Through innovative Top Hammer, Down the Hole (DTH) and Geotechnical products, and client-based services, Robit delivers savings in drilling costs to its clients. Robit has its own sales and service points in seven countries, and an active distributor network through which it sells to more than 100 countries. The company's manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea and the UK. Robit's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information at www.robitgroup.com.