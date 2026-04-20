Robit Oyj: Robit Plc Interim Report 1 January-31 March 2026: Received Orders Increased And Profitability Improved Significantly

ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20 APRIL 2026 AT 2.00 P.M.

ROBIT PLC INTERIM REPORT 1 JANUARY-31 MARCH 2026: RECEIVED ORDERS INCREASED AND PROFITABILITY IMPROVED SIGNIFICANTLY

This release is a summary of Robit Plc's January-March 2026 interim report published today. The full interim report is attached to this stock exchange release as a PDF file. The report is also available on the company's website at https://www.robitgroup.com/investor/reports-and-presentations/.

January-March 2026

Received orders: EUR 24.1 million (20.2); growth of 19.4%

Net sales: EUR 21.3 million (21.5); decrease of 1.3%

EBITDA: EUR 2.3 million (1.6); 10.7% of net sales (7.4%)

EBIT: EUR 1.4 million (0.6); 6.5% of net sales (2.9%)

Review period net income: EUR 0.9 million (0.5); 4.2% of net sales (2.2%)

Net cash flow from operating activities: EUR -1.5 million (-2.2)

Equity ratio at end of review period: 51.0% (49.6%)

Key financials

Key financials Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Change % 2025 Net sales, EUR 1,000 21,278 21,549 -1.3% 78,762 EBITDA, EUR 1,000 2,286 1,601 42.8% 5,169 EBITDA, % of net sales 10.7% 7.4% 6.6% Comparable EBITDA, EUR 1,000 2,286 1,601 42.8% 5,467 Comparable EBITDA, % of net sales 10.7% 7.4% 6.9% EBIT, EUR 1,000 1,393 626 122.5% 1,395 EBIT, % of net sales 6.5% 2.9% 1.8% Comparable EBIT, EUR 1,000 1,393 626 122.5% 1,693 Comparable EBIT, % of net sales 6.5% 2.9% 2.1% Result for the period, EUR 1,000 903 470 92.0% -237 Result for the period, % of net sales 4.2% 2.2% -0.3% Earnings per share (EPS), EUR 0.04 0.02 103.1% -0.01 Return on equity (ROE), % 7.6% 3.7% -0.7% Return on capital employed (ROCE), % 8.4% 6.1% 2.7%

Market outlook for 2026

Robit expects the global mining industry demand to remain at a good level. Demand in the construction industry is expected to remain low in the first half of the year, but demand is expected to develop positively in the second half of the year.

Possible tariffs and the risk of a trade war are increasing uncertainty about the development of the market.

Guidance for 2026

Robit expects 2026 net sales and comparable EBIT profitability in euros to improve from 2025.

Background to the guidance

The guidance is based on an assessment that demand in the mining industry will remain at a good level and that demand in the construction industry will develop positively in the second half of 2026. The guidance is based on the assumption that there will be no significant changes in exchange rates from the level effective at the end of 2025, and that possible tariffs will not significantly weaken the company's relative competitiveness in key markets.

CEO Mikko Kuusilehto:

Sales efforts implemented in recent months had a positive impact during the review period, although market demand remained at the level of the end of 2025. There was activity in Nordic piling projects, but the drilling market remained quiet.

Received orders increased positively during the review period to EUR 24.1 million (20.2), representing growth of 19.4 per cent from the comparison period. Received orders in the Geotechnical business were EUR 7.3 million, reflecting growth of 124.8 per cent, and orders in the Down the Hole business were EUR 3.6 million, reflecting growth of 38.8 per cent. In the Top Hammer business, orders decreased 7.8 per cent from the comparison period to EUR 13.3 million.

Robit's net sales remained nearly unchanged. In the distributor market, net sales was at the previous year's level, amounting to EUR 12.1 million (12.1). However, we succeeded to increase the order intake, with received orders at EUR 14.1 million (10.6), representing growth of 32.2 per cent. In the direct sales market, net sales decreased 3.7 per cent to EUR 9.1 million (9.5) and received orders increased 5.2 per cent to EUR 10.0 million (9.6).

Examined by business area, Down the Hole net sales increased by 4.2 per cent to EUR 3.0 million (2.8), with growth of over 15 per cent achieved in several key markets, although net sales declined in the Australian market. Net sales for the Geotechnical business increased by 52.8 per cent to EUR 5.4 million (3.6), with growth generated in both EMEA and North America. Top Hammer net sales decreased by 15.0 per cent to EUR 12.9 million (15.2). Growth in Top Hammer business was seen in the Americas, while net sales declined in Australasia and EMEA.

In terms of the market areas, net sales increased in the Americas region, where all business areas grew, whereas net sales in the Australasia and EMEA regions decreased due mainly to the Top Hammer business.

In the first quarter of the year, comparable EBIT was EUR 1.4 million (0.6). EBIT was 6.5 per cent (2.9) of net sales. Our profitability improved 122.5 per cent in the review period. Profitability was supported by sales margins that remained at a good level, operating model changes implemented during 2025 that reduced fixed costs, and favorably developed exchange rates. Robit's net cash flow from operating activities in the first quarter was EUR -1.5 million (-2.2).

In the Down the Hole business, several sales projects and deliveries were carried out, which supported the development of net sales. The efficiency and productivity of the H-series hammers could be verified at several end user sites. In the Geotechnical business, growth was seen across several markets, and it was supported by the project order book of end users and the activity of data centre projects. The Top Hammer business signed an extension agreement with a major Nordic mine, which strengthens our position as a full-service supplier in the mining industry.

During the early part of the year, the market environment has been impacted by a steep increase in the price of tungsten. Tungsten is a key raw material in carbide studs used in drill bits, and the price increase has therefore been passed on to prices of end products. With regard to tariffs in North America, the situation stabilised during the review period, but we are continuing to monitor the uncertainty surrounding the business landscape.

It was positive that the investments made in sales produced effects already in the review period, as the development of net sales improved compared to previous quarters, although net sales remained approximately at the same level compared to the comparison period. Received orders and the order book increased in the review period.

During the first quarter of the year, we focused on increasing sales activity, supporting distributors at the customer interface and developing the business culture to improve efficiency. As outlined in our strategy, we grow through our distributors, and the significance of this work, too, will be emphasized in our daily work now and in future.

Webcast

A press conference for analysts, investors and media will be held on the same day at 3.00 p.m. EEST. In the webcast, Robit Plc's Group CEO, Mikko Kuusilehto and Group CFO, Ari Suokas will present the results and discuss current company topics. The event, including the Q&A session, will be held in English.

Participants will be able to access the event as registered users on the webcast platform https://events.inderes.com/robit/2026-q1.

Presentation material and webcast recording will be available on the company's website at https://www.robitgroup.com/investor/reports-and-presentations/ after the webcast.

Financial reporting

Robit Plc's half-year report H1 2026 will be published on 7 August 2026 at around 9.00 a.m. EEST.

Further information:

Mikko Kuusilehto, Group CEO, +358 40 658 7822, mikko.kuusilehto@robitgroup.com

Ari Suokas, Group CFO, +358 40 576 1414, ari.suokas@robitgroup.com

Lempäälä, 20 April 2026

Robit Plc

Board of Directors

Distribution:?

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd?

Key media?

www.robitgroup.com

Robit manufactures and sells rock and earth drilling consumables internationally to the mining and construction markets. The company's operations are based on high quality, reliability of supply and client confidence in drilling consumables. Through innovative Top Hammer, Down the Hole (DTH) and Geotechnical products, and client-based services, Robit delivers savings in drilling costs to its clients. Robit has its own sales and service points in seven countries, and an active distributor network through which it sells to more than 100 countries. The company's manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea and the UK. Robit's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information at www.robitgroup.com.

Attachments:

Robit Plc - Interim Report 1 January - 31 March 2026