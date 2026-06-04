W5 Solutions AB: W5 Solutions Enters into a Framework Agreement with the Swedish Armed Forces with an Estimated Value of SEK 700m

W5 Solutions' business area Training has entered into a framework agreement with the Swedish Armed Forces with an estimated value of SEK 700 million over the full framework agreement period, including extension options. The framework agreement covers service, support and spare parts, including the supply of additional equipment for training and simulation systems, and has an initial term of three years. Thereafter, the agreement may be extended by up to three additional two-year periods, resulting in a total term of nine years.

The framework agreement covers support and lifecycle management services, including maintenance, technical system support and the supply of equipment. Deliveries and services will be called off under the agreement on an ongoing basis based on the customer's requirements over time.

"This agreement further strengthens our position as a long-term partner to the Swedish Armed Forces and provides a solid foundation for continued cooperation, with the potential to grow and develop over time", says Evelina Hedskog, President and CEO of W5 Solutions.

About W5 Solutions

W5 Solutions' vision is to become the leading global provider of sustainable defence technology. The company develops and delivers cutting-edge solutions that strengthen both its own forces and those of its allies. Their solutions in Integration, Training and Power are designed with a focus on sustainability and innovation, making them a reliable partner for defence and security agencies worldwide.

Founded in 2018, with a heritage dating back to 1940, W5 Solutions is headquartered in Stockholm.

Learn more at www.w5solutions.com.

The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

This information is information that W5 Solutions AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-04 12:50 CEST.

For further information, please contact:

Evelina Hedskog, President and CEO, W5 Solutions



Tel: +46 (0) 8 650 08 88

E-mail: ir@w5solutions.com

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CEO Evelina Hedskog, W5 Solutions

Tactical Target Systems

Simulation system