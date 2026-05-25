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WKN: A3C9BZ | ISIN: SE0016786040 | Ticker-Symbol: EY7
Frankfurt
25.05.26 | 15:25
4,465 Euro
+1,48 % +0,065
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
W5 SOLUTIONS AB Chart 1 Jahr
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W5 SOLUTIONS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6754,71015:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.05.2026 14:10 Uhr
45 Leser
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W5 Solutions AB: W5 Solutions Completes the Acquisition of KT-Shelter

W5 Solutions AB (publ) ("W5 Solutions" or the "Company") has today completed the previously announced acquisition of KT-Shelter Oy ("KT-Shelter") (the "Acquisition"). KT-Shelter develops and delivers mobile rapidly deployable shelters that protect helicopters, fighter aircrafts, drones, and other defence equipment in extreme conditions. Through the Acquisition, W5 Solution takes a significant step toward its financial target of achieving net sales of SEK 1 billion with an EBIT margin of 10 per cent by 2027.

W5 Solutions announced on 12 March 2026 that the Company had entered into an agreement to acquire 100 per cent of the shares in KT-Shelter. All conditions for the transaction, including the necessary regulatory approvals, have now been fulfilled, enabling the transaction to be completed. The purchase price amounts to EUR 22.0 million on a cash- and debt-free basis. In addition, two earn-outs may be paid, which at maximum amount to EUR 4.0 million. KT-Shelter will be consolidated into W5 Solutions as from 25 May 2026. In the long term, KT-Shelter is intended to be fully integrated into the group and conducted within the framework of W5 Solutions established business area structure.

About KT-Shelter
KT-Shelter is a Finnish defence technology company specialising in rapidly deployable and modular shelter systems for helicopters, fighter aircraft, drones, and other critical defence equipment. The company's solutions are designed to provide protection and operational capability in extreme environments where permanent infrastructure is unavailable.

KT-Shelter's products are used globally by military and government organisations, supporting both operational missions and maintenance, lifecycle support, and tactical basing. By combining mobility, durability, and flexible customisation, KT-Shelter has established itself as a leading provider of rapidly deployable infrastructure to the defence sector.

In 2025, KT-Shelter's net sales amounted to approximately EUR 13.1 million with an adjusted EBIT margin of 16 per cent.

Advisers
DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB acted as financial adviser and DLA Piper as legal adviser to W5 Solutions in connection with the Acquisition.

About W5 Solutions

W5 Solutions' vision is to become the leading global provider of sustainable defence technology. The company develops and delivers cutting-edge solutions that strengthen both its own forces and those of its allies. Their solutions in Integration, Training and Power are designed with a focus on sustainability and innovation, making them a reliable partner for defence and security agencies worldwide.

Founded in 2018, with a heritage dating back to 1940, W5 Solutions is headquartered in Stockholm.

Learn more at www.w5solutions.com.

The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

For further information, please contact:

Evelina Hedskog, President and CEO, W5 Solutions

Tel: +46 (0) 8 650 08 88
E-mail: ir@w5solutions.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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