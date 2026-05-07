W5 Solutions AB: Report from the Annual General Meeting of W5 Solutions AB (publ)

At the Annual General Meeting of W5 Solutions AB (publ) ("the Company") held today, 7 May 2026, (the "AGM"), the following resolutions, among others, were adopted. For more detailed information regarding the resolutions, please refer to the notice to the AGM and the complete proposals, which have previously been published and are available at the Company's website, www.w5solutions.com.

Approval of financial statements

The AGM resolved to approve the income statement and balance sheet for both the Company and the Group.

Appropriation of the Company's result

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors proposal, that no dividend will be paid for the financial year 2025 and that the means available to the AGM shall be carried forward.



Discharge from liability

The AGM resolved to discharge the board members and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2025.



Election of board and auditor and fees

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committees proposal, that fees to the chairman of the Board of Directors shall be paid with SEK 450,000 and fees to other board members elected by the AGM who are not employed by the Company shall be paid with SEK 250,000 each. The fee to the Chairman of the Audit Committee shall be SEK 100,000. A fee of SEK 50,000 shall be paid to other members of the Audit Committee. Auditor's fees will be paid in accordance with approved invoice.



The AGM further resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committees proposal, that the Board of Directors shall consist of five ordinary members without deputies. The AGM resolved on re-election of Jonas Rydin, Erik Heilborn, and Anna Söderblom, and new election of Olof Rudbeck and Björn Lenander as board members for the period until the end of the next AGM. Jonas Rydin was appointed Chairman of the board of directors. Ulf Hjalmarsson and Anders Silwer had declined re-election.



Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB (PwC) was re-elected as auditor of the Company. PwC has announced that authorized auditor Andreas Skogh will remain as auditor in charge.



Resolution on amendment of the articles of association

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors proposal, to amend the articles of association. The amendments are intended to adapt the limits for the share capital and the number of shares to the Company's acquisition strategy, reflect changes in laws and regulations, and clarify the Company's business objectives.



Authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve on new share issues etc.

The AGM authorized the board, on one or more occasions, until the next AGM, to resolve on new issues of shares, warrants, and/or convertibles, with or without preferential rights for shareholders, corresponding to a maximum of ten (10) percent of the Company's total outstanding shares as of the date of the 2026 AGM. Such issue resolution may include provisions for payment in kind, set-off, or cash payment. The purpose of the authorization and the reason for any deviation from shareholders' preferential rights is to enable issues to be carried out in a time-efficient manner to finance acquisitions or investments in new or existing operations, as well as to meet the Company's capital needs and to increase the Company's financial flexibility.

About W5 Solutions

W5 Solutions' vision is to become the leading global provider of sustainable defence technology. The company develops and delivers cutting-edge solutions that strengthen both its own forces and those of its allies. Their solutions in Integration, Training and Power are designed with a focus on sustainability and innovation, making them a reliable partner for defence and security agencies worldwide.

Founded in 2018, with a heritage dating back to 1940, W5 Solutions is headquartered in Stockholm.

Learn more at www.w5solutions.com.

The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

For further information, please contact:

Evelina Hedskog, President and CEO, W5 Solutions



Tel: +46 (0) 8 650 08 88

E-mail: ir@w5solutions.com