W5 Solutions AB: W5 Solutions Awarded Contract Electrical Works for Swedish Armed Forces Training Centre

W5 Solutions' business area Power has been awarded a contract by the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for lectrical works at a new Swedish Armed Forces training centre. The assignment includes project management, system safety, and the delivery of a complete 400 Hz power supply system. The contract value amounts to approximately SEK 46 million, with options of an additional SEK 4,5 million. Bravida will participate as a specialist partner for the electrical installations.

As the main contractor, W5 Solutions is responsible for project management, client communication and final delivery of the complete 400 Hz power supply system. The contract includes new power supply installations for three training halls, one maintenance hall, and the training area as a whole.

On-site work is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2026 and be completed in the second quarter of 2027.

To ensure high quality and delivery precision, the assignment will be carried out in close cooperation between W5 Solutions and Bravida. Bravida will be responsible for the technical installation, sub-project management and commissioning.

"This assignment provides us with the opportunity to apply our expertise as a full-service provider of advanced power systems in an environment with high technical requirements. It is a project that strengthens our reference portfolio and demonstrates the type of solutions we can deliver in similar future assignments," says Tobias Johansson, Head of Business Area Power at W5 Solutions.

About W5 Solutions

W5 Solutions' vision is to become the leading global provider of sustainable defence technology. The company develops and delivers cutting-edge solutions that strengthen both its own forces and those of its allies. Their solutions in Integration, Training and Power are designed with a focus on sustainability and innovation, making them a reliable partner for defence and security agencies worldwide.

Founded in 2018, with a heritage dating back to 1940, W5 Solutions is headquartered in Stockholm.

Learn more at www.w5solutions.com.

The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

For further information, please contact:

Tobias Johansson, Head of Business Area Power

+46 (0) 70 650 87 47

tobias.johansson@w5solutions.com

About Bravida

Bravida is one of the Nordic region's largest providers of comprehensive technical solutions within electrical, HVAC and ventilation services. By combining local presence with broad technical expertise, the company delivers installation, service and maintenance that ensure reliable and efficient facilities. Bravida operates according to its established business model, the "Bravida Way", with a strong focus on quality, safety and sustainability.

Further information about Bravida can be found at:

www.bravida.com

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Tobias Johansson Head of Business Area Power