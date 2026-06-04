VCI Global Limited: VCI Global Provides Strategic Business Update as Institutional Shareholder Base Expands

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) ("VCI Global" or the "Company") today provided a business update regarding its strategic initiatives and recent shareholder disclosures. As reflected in the Company's recent public filing, VCI Global's shareholder base includes institutional and strategic investors such as Tether Investment S.A. de C.V., CMCC Titan Fund L.P. and 468 Global Opportunities GmbH & Co. KG.

Tether Investment S.A. de C.V. is associated with Tether, the issuer of USDT, the world's largest stablecoin by market capitalization. CMCC Titan Fund L.P. is an investment fund focused on blockchain and digital asset opportunities, while 468 Global Opportunities GmbH & Co. KG is a technology-focused investment platform.

The Company believes the presence of investors with backgrounds spanning digital assets, venture capital, emerging technologies and alternative investments reflects increasing convergence among capital markets, artificial intelligence infrastructure and blockchain-enabled financial ecosystems.

The ordinary shares referenced in the Company's recent public filing are restricted securities and remain subject to applicable resale restrictions under U.S. securities laws, including Rule 144 where applicable.

VCI Global continues to execute its strategy across artificial intelligence infrastructure, digital assets, real-world assets ("RWA") and capital markets solutions.

Advancing an Integrated Platform Strategy

The Company's operating model is focused on identifying, developing and scaling opportunities across high-growth sectors where technology, digital assets and capital formation increasingly intersect. Through this approach, VCI Global continues to expand initiatives spanning AI infrastructure, digital asset ecosystems, asset-backed opportunities and capital markets activities.

AI Infrastructure

VCI Global continues to develop AI-related infrastructure capabilities, including GPU computing resources, enterprise AI deployment solutions and supporting digital infrastructure designed to address increasing demand for compute-intensive applications.

Digital Assets and Treasury Initiatives

The Company continues to evaluate opportunities related to digital assets, stablecoin-enabled payment infrastructure, tokenized ecosystems and treasury management initiatives as part of its broader technology and financial ecosystem strategy.

Real-World Assets and Sustainability Initiatives

VCI Global is pursuing opportunities involving asset-backed structures, tokenization initiatives, carbon credit opportunities and sustainability-linked assets that may complement its broader infrastructure and technology platform.

Capital Markets Platform

VCI Global's platform strategy remains focused on building, scaling and monetizing businesses through strategic partnerships, public market transactions, financing activities, spin-offs and other capital markets opportunities.

"As we continue to execute our long-term strategy, we remain focused on building businesses and platforms positioned at the intersection of AI infrastructure, digital assets, real-world assets and capital markets. We believe these sectors represent important areas of innovation and capital formation, and we will continue to evaluate opportunities that align with our strategic objectives and disciplined capital allocation approach," said VCI Global management.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) is an AI-native operating platform designed to scale and optimize businesses through centralized intelligence, data, and capital discipline.

The Company operates a platform-based model in which subsidiaries, affiliates, and portfolio companies plug into VCI Global's centralized AI, data, governance, and capital allocation systems, enabling faster execution, improved capital efficiency, and scalable growth across multiple industries.

VCI Global's platform centralizes AI-enabled execution, standardized KPI frameworks, financial and governance controls, and strategic capital allocation, while operating businesses focus on revenue generation, customer relationships, and local execution.

The Company maintains exposure across advisory, AI, and digital infrastructure, digital assets, energy, automotive, and consumer sectors, and continuously evaluates opportunities to scale, spin off, divest, or discontinue businesses based on performance, scalability, and return on capital.

VCI Global's platform-centric approach is designed to enhance productivity, improve IPO readiness, and unlock long-term value through disciplined growth and selective capital deployment.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

For media queries, please contact:

VCI GLOBAL LIMITED

enquiries@v-capital.co