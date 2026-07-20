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WKN: A41YSB | ISIN: VGG982184001 | Ticker-Symbol: H0T2
NASDAQ
17.07.26 | 21:57
0,980 US-Dollar
+6,50 % +0,060
Branche
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Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
VCI GLOBAL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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VCI GLOBAL LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.07.2026 14:06 Uhr
38 Leser
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VCI Global Limited: VCI Global Regains Full Compliance with Nasdaq Periodic Filing Requirement

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) ("VCI Global" or the "Company") today announced that it has received written confirmation from Nasdaq Listing Qualifications department that the Company has regained compliance with the periodic filing requirements under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

On May 1, 2026, the Company filed a Form 12b-25, Notification of Late Filing, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") regarding its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. Subsequently, on May 19, 2026, the Company received a notification from Nasdaq indicating that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) due to the delayed filing of its Annual Report.

The Company subsequently filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, with the SEC on July 15, 2026. Following the filing, Nasdaq confirmed that the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) and that the matter has been closed.

"We are pleased to have resolved this matter and appreciate Nasdaq's review," said VCI Global's management. "Maintaining compliance with Nasdaq's listing standards is an important priority for the Company. We remain committed to strong corporate governance, regulatory compliance, and transparent communication with our shareholders as we continue executing our long-term growth strategy."

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) is an AI-native operating platform designed to scale and optimize businesses through centralized intelligence, data, and capital discipline.

The Company operates a platform-based model in which subsidiaries, affiliates, and portfolio companies plug into VCI Global's centralized AI, data, governance, and capital allocation systems, enabling faster execution, improved capital efficiency, and scalable growth across multiple industries.

VCI Global's platform centralizes AI-enabled execution, standardized KPI frameworks, financial and governance controls, and strategic capital allocation, while operating businesses focus on revenue generation, customer relationships, and local execution.

The Company maintains exposure across advisory, AI, and digital infrastructure, digital assets, energy, automotive, and consumer sectors, and continuously evaluates opportunities to scale, spin off, divest, or discontinue businesses based on performance, scalability, and return on capital.

VCI Global's platform-centric approach is designed to enhance productivity, improve IPO readiness, and unlock long-term value through disciplined growth and selective capital deployment.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

For media queries, please contact:

VCI GLOBAL LIMITED
enquiries@v-capital.co


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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