Predictiv AI, Inc.: Predictiv AI's Shift Technologies Secures Multi-Phase Commercial Contract to Digitize and Scale Middle-Mile and Last-Mile Logistics for Prompt Xpress

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Predictiv AI Inc. (CSE:PAI)(FWB:7IT) ("Predictiv AI" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Shift Technologies Inc. ("Shift AI"), has secured a multi-phase commercial contract with Prompt Xpress (Pvt) Ltd and Prompt Xpress International ("Prompt Xpress"), one of Sri Lanka's largest courier and logistics networks.

This contract represents the first major commercial deployment under Predictiv AI's recently announced joint venture with Arcasia Holdings (Pvt) Ltd ("Arcasia Holdings"), validating the Company's strategy of combining Shift AI's transportation management system (TMS) with established operating networks to drive rapid, real-world adoption in high-growth markets.

Deployment at National Scale

Prompt Xpress operates the most extensive delivery network in Sri Lanka, with nationwide coverage and a growing international footprint. Its network supports a diverse and growing base of enterprise and e-commerce customers, including global and regional platforms such as Daraz, Shein, and Temu, as well as financial institutions and logistics partners, including DTDC Express Limited.

Under this first phase contract, Shift AI will be deployed into a high-throughput logistics environment that includes:

300+ transport trucks that deliver courier packages from personal to bulk across the island with dock to dock tracking capabilities and will be facilitating the movement between 90+ branches covering the full territory

This positions Shift AI at the core of daily logistics operations within one of the region's most active delivery networks.

Phase 1: Middle-Mile Transformation (Foundation Layer)

The initial phase started in May 2026, focusing on digitizing and optimizing middle-mile logistics-the backbone of large-scale delivery networks.

This includes:

Coordination of 300+ trucks across 80+ hubs

Continuous, high-volume parcel movement between sorting and distribution centers

Network-wide route, load, and schedule optimization

Shift AI will deploy a tightly integrated hardware and software solution featuring:

AI-driven fleet orchestration and route optimization

Real-time vehicle visibility and utilization tracking

Load balancing and scheduling intelligence

Deployment of Shiftmatics devices enabling high-frequency GPS, telematics data, and driver performance monitoring

This phase establishes the operational data layer and control infrastructure across the network.

In addition, Shift AI is currently working with Prompt Xpress on the implementation and operational planning of its Last Mile Solution (LMS) - a landmark enhancement to the Shift AI platform. The LMS is expected to provide direct visibility into the movement of packages at the last-mile level, representing a meaningful volume driver and an important step forward in Shift AI's evolution as a full-stack logistics technology partner.

Shift AI and Prompt Xpress are currently aligning on operational requirements, workflows, and deployment processes for the last-mile solution, with both parties targeting an initial deployment prior to the end of Q3.

"As one of Sri Lanka's largest logistics networks, our priority is continuously improving efficiency, visibility, and service quality across our operations," said Sandra Saldin, CEO of Prompt Xpress. "Partnering with Shift AI allows us to introduce an end-to-end technology layer across both our middle-mile and last-mile networks. This is a significant step in modernizing our infrastructure and scaling to meet the growing demands of e-commerce and enterprise logistics."

Integrated Hardware Advantage

A key differentiator in this deployment is Shiftmatics, Shift AI's proprietary hardware platform, purpose-built for logistics environments. This enables:

Seamless integration between hardware and software layers

High-quality, real-time operational data capture

Scalable deployment across large fleets

By controlling both the data and execution layers across hardware and software, Predictiv AI positions itself as an end-to-end logistics infrastructure provider rather than a point solution vendor.

This contract establishes Shift AI as a core infrastructure layer within a national-scale logistics network and demonstrates the Company's ability to:

Embed directly within high-volume, real-world logistics operations

Generate recurring SaaS and transaction-based revenue tied to delivery volume

Scale through partnerships with established logistics operators

Replicate a proven deployment model across additional regions and networks

"This contract is a direct result of our joint venture strategy," said Suman Pushparajah, Chief Executive Officer of Predictiv AI. "We are actively deploying our middle-mile logistics platform, combining hardware, software, and operational intelligence to improve fleet visibility and execution. At the same time, we are working toward integrating our last-mile solution, which we believe represents a significant growth opportunity for Shift AI. The expansion into last-mile delivery also opens the door to a per-package revenue model, creating a scalable platform aligned with long-term logistics volume growth."

The Company expects this deployment to expand over time as additional vehicles, routes, and delivery volumes are integrated into the platform.

About Predictiv AI Inc.

Predictiv AI Inc. is a Canadian artificial intelligence company focused on developing vertical AI applications for defined industries. The Company's products address fleet operations and communications, including fleet management software, AI-based agents for voice, chat, and SMS, and tools designed to support structured operational workflows. For more information, please visit www.predictiv.ai.

Company Contact

Suman Pushparajah

Chief Executive Officer & Director

416-388-8886

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the expected future operating performance of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Predictiv AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/predictiv-ais-shift-technologies-secures-multi-phase-commercial-c-1165969