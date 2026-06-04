New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - Aether Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHR) ("Aether" or the "Company"), an emerging financial technology holding company developing data-driven platforms and media assets for investors, today announced the latest enhancements to its SentimenTracker product for crypto and equities coverage, continuing the Company's ongoing commitment to introducing new features to the AI-powered market intelligence platform and providing easy to use tools for investors.

Today's traders operate in a fragmented market, piecing together information from multiple sources while navigating separate information channels for crypto and equities. SentimenTracker solves that problem. It continuously reads the market across social sentiment, news, on-chain activity, capital flows, and the equity movement, then uses AI to transform millions of data points into clear narratives, emerging themes, and actionable context. Instead of spending hours filtering noise, traders can understand what the market is paying attention to in minutes.

"As markets converge, we're committed to adding features and resources that expand our offering and make SentimenTracker an even more compelling place to read the market," said Nicolas Lin, CEO of Aether Holdings.

New Features and Updates on SentimenTracker

Aether has introduced the following enhancements and features across the platform.

Market Overview and Sentiment:





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12413/300097_aether1.jpg

Alpha Tracker : Users can view the latest news, overall market mood, and trending tickers and tokens from a single landing dashboard, helping them quickly understand what the market is focused on without scrolling through multiple social feeds.

: Users can view the latest news, overall market mood, and trending tickers and tokens from a single landing dashboard, helping them quickly understand what the market is focused on without scrolling through multiple social feeds. Social Sentiment : Users can compare sentiment across crypto, stocks, and IPOs in one consolidated leaderboard, helping them identify which assets and themes are gaining attention.

: Users can compare sentiment across crypto, stocks, and IPOs in one consolidated leaderboard, helping them identify which assets and themes are gaining attention. Fear & Greed Index: Users can monitor a multi-source market-emotion gauge, helping them quickly assess whether sentiment may be overheated, fearful, or potentially useful as a contrarian reference point.

Charting and execution tools:





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12413/300097_aether2.jpg

Supercharts : Users can access a full TradingView charting terminal enhanced with fifteen proprietary quantitative indicators, helping them analyze crypto and equity price action in one place. Premium users can also access execution signals for deeper technical analysis.

: Users can access a full TradingView charting terminal enhanced with fifteen proprietary quantitative indicators, helping them analyze crypto and equity price action in one place. Premium users can also access execution signals for deeper technical analysis. Pulse: Users can view a live order-book heatmap built for active and intraday trading, helping them identify large buy and sell walls and better time potential entries and exits.

Institutional flows and positioning:





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12413/300097_aether3.jpg

Treasury Tracker: Users can view crypto holdings across public and private companies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and HYPE, helping them track corporate accumulation as a signal of institutional conviction.

Users can view crypto holdings across public and private companies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and HYPE, helping them track corporate accumulation as a signal of institutional conviction. ETF Flows: Users can monitor daily inflows and outflows across crypto ETFs by issuer, helping them assess where institutional capital is moving.

Users can monitor daily inflows and outflows across crypto ETFs by issuer, helping them assess where institutional capital is moving. Derivatives: Users can review futures-market indicators, including funding rates, open interest, and liquidations, helping them identify when leverage may be building and when reversals or squeezes may be more likely.

Users can review futures-market indicators, including funding rates, open interest, and liquidations, helping them identify when leverage may be building and when reversals or squeezes may be more likely. Whale Watch: Users can track large wallet transfers and swaps with wallet labels, helping them spot potential buying or selling pressure from major market participants.

On-chain discovery:





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12413/300097_aether4.jpg

DeFi TVL: Users can track total value locked across blockchain networks, helping them identify which ecosystems are attracting real capital and sustained activity, rather than attention alone.

Users can track total value locked across blockchain networks, helping them identify which ecosystems are attracting real capital and sustained activity, rather than attention alone. DEX Radar: Users can monitor newly launched token pools and smart-money wallet activity on decentralized exchanges, helping them discover emerging tokens earlier, often before they appear on major aggregators or broader market dashboards.

Smarter Market Intelligence in One View

Across all coverage, SentimenTracker continuously reads social sentiment, news, on-chain activity, capital flows, and the equity tape, then uses AI to transform millions of data points into clear narratives and actionable context. Instead of piecing together signals from dozens of dashboards and feeds, traders can understand what the market is paying attention to in minutes.

"The winners will not be the traders with access to more data - they will be the traders who can interpret the market's collective attention faster than everyone else," Mr. Lin added. "This upgrade is built to give them that advantage."

More information about SentimenTracker is available at https://sentimentracker.com.

About Aether Holdings, Inc.

Aether Holdings, Inc. is a financial technology holding company committed to advancing the manner in which investors access, analyze, and act upon market information. By combining advanced analytics, data science, and user-centric design, Aether provides solutions that enable both individual and institutional investors to make informed and confident decisions.

Through its market intelligence platforms and curated financial newsletters, Aether delivers real-time insights and comprehensive trend analysis, converting complex financial data into clear, practical guidance. These tools support investors in identifying opportunities, managing risk, and maintaining a strategic advantage in evolving markets.

With a focus on innovation, transparency, and thought leadership, Aether Holdings, Inc. is dedicated to enhancing investing experience and delivering sophisticated, actionable insights across the global financial ecosystem.

Please Follow Our Social Media Here:

Aether Holdings LinkedIn

Aether Holdings X

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Aether Holdings Inc.'s management in connection with this news release contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "seek", "intends", "plans", "believes", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would", "aim" or "may" and derivatives of such words or other words of similar meaning. In this press release, forward-looking statements relate to the anticipated benefits to Aether of the upgrade of SentimenTracker, launch of the upgraded SentimenTracker within Aether Grid, the expansion of Aether's agentic AI capabilities and AI-enabled financial intelligence ecosystem, enhancements to its data analytics capabilities, strengthening of its market intelligence coverage, and Aether's business plans and goals as described herein. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For Aether, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to market acceptance and adoption of SentimenTracker and Aether Grid; (ii) risks related to Aether's ability to adequately market and monetize its products and services, including AI-driven platforms; (iii) risks related to intense competition in the fintech and financial data analytics sectors; (iv) risks related to artificial intelligence and machine learning; (v) the inability of Aether to attract new users and enterprise customers, convert users to paying customers and otherwise commercialize its platforms; (vi) risks related to maintaining platform reliability, data accuracy, and cybersecurity; and (vii) similar risks and uncertainties associated with operating a relatively small business in a rapidly evolving and competitive industry.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and Aether therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov and at https://investor.helloaether.com/sec-filings. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. Aether does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300097

Source: Aether Holdings, Inc.