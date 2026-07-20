Launches Aether Compute, a new business initiative focused on modular data center infrastructure designed to support growing AI and compute-intensive workloads

Unveils AetherPod VG100, Aether's first modular, deployment-ready data center solution integrating compute infrastructure, power distribution, cooling, monitoring and infrastructure management

Announces long-term strategic partnership with Virtual Grid, providing Aether exclusive commercial rights across Southeast Asian markets and opportunities to pursue deployments in the United States

Makes minority equity investment in Virtual Grid, aligning the companies around joint product development, commercialization and go-to-market opportunities

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2026) - Aether Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHR) ("Aether" or the "Company"), a technology platform company operating across AI-powered investor intelligence, digital media and emerging infrastructure technologies, today announced its expansion into the AI infrastructure sector with the launch of Aether Compute, a new business initiative initially focused on modular data center solutions.

As artificial intelligence and other compute-intensive applications drive growing demand for computing capacity, organizations are increasingly seeking infrastructure that can be deployed and scaled to meet evolving requirements. Aether Compute is designed to pursue opportunities within this growing infrastructure layer of the AI economy, with an initial focus on modular solutions that combine critical data center infrastructure into flexible, deployment-ready units.

As the first product initiative under this strategy, Aether unveiled the AetherPod VG100, a modular data center solution developed through a strategic partnership with Virtual Grid Inc. ("Virtual Grid"), a developer of containerized compute and energy infrastructure technologies. The AetherPod VG100 is designed to bring together the core infrastructure required to support AI, edge, enterprise and other compute-intensive workloads-including compute-ready racks, power distribution, cooling, monitoring and infrastructure management-within a modular platform that can be deployed and scaled across distributed environments.

Through its long-term strategic partnership with Virtual Grid, Aether has secured exclusive licensing and distribution rights across Southeast Asian markets while retaining the ability to pursue non-exclusive commercial opportunities in the United States. Aether is also making a minority equity investment in Virtual Grid, further aligning the companies around joint product development, commercialization and go-to-market initiatives.

"AI is creating tremendous demand for compute capacity, but accessing and deploying the infrastructure needed to support that growth remains a challenge for organizations around the world," said Nicolas Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Aether. "We believe modular infrastructure can play an important role in addressing that need by providing a more flexible and scalable approach to deploying compute capacity."

"The launch of Aether Compute represents our entry into this growing segment of the AI economy. With AetherPod VG100 as our first product initiative and Virtual Grid as our strategic technology partner, we now have a foundation from which to pursue commercial opportunities in Southeast Asia and the United States and expand our presence within the broader AI infrastructure ecosystem."

The AetherPod VG100 incorporates software-defined infrastructure and orchestration capabilities designed to support efficient resource allocation, remote management and scalable deployment. The modular architecture is intended to provide organizations with greater flexibility in deploying compute infrastructure across a range of environments and use cases.

Virtual Grid brings experience in containerized compute modules, energy integration and infrastructure-management technologies. Aether expects to combine Virtual Grid's technical capabilities with Aether's commercial platform and regional market access to pursue potential deployments of the AetherPod VG100 and future modular infrastructure solutions.

"We believe quickly deployable modular compute infrastructure can help address the growing need for scalable, flexible AI-ready capacity," said John Hawes, Chief Operating Officer of Virtual Grid. "Aether's commercial platform and market access make it a strong partner as we work together to advance joint product development, commercialization and go-to-market efforts."

Through Aether Compute, the Company expects to pursue opportunities across modular data center solutions, infrastructure design and deployment services, strategic technology partnerships and other areas of the AI compute ecosystem.

The launch of Aether Compute and the AetherPod VG100 represents the first stage of Aether's AI infrastructure strategy. The Company intends to pursue commercial relationships, potential customer deployments and additional strategic opportunities as it works to build its presence in the sector.

About Aether Holdings, Inc.

Aether Holdings, Inc. is a vertically integrated technology holding company operating across AI-powered investor intelligence, digital media and emerging infrastructure technologies. Through its proprietary portfolio optimization and market intelligence platforms, together with its curated financial publications, Aether applies advanced analytics and data science to deliver timely market analysis and actionable insights to retail and institutional investors.

Across its portfolio, the Company develops technology and infrastructure solutions designed to support data-intensive applications and broaden access to advanced digital tools.

Aether is committed to innovation, transparency and expanding access to advanced technology and data-driven financial tools.

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About Virtual Grid Inc.

Virtual Grid Inc. is developing modular, GPU-powered and battery-backed compute and energy infrastructure designed to support AI, analytics, rendering and other high-performance workloads through a decentralized, scalable and energy-aware architecture. Virtual Grid's NovaPod 2.1 technology is designed to combine compute, energy storage, cooling, monitoring and fleet management systems into modular deployment units. For more information, visit https://www.virtualgrid.ai/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Aether's strategic investment in Virtual Grid; the anticipated benefits of the partnership; the launch, commercialization, market opportunity, deployment timeline, customer demand and potential advantages of AetherPod Aether's expansion into AI infrastructure; the expected rights and obligations of Aether and Virtual Grid under the partnership; potential market size, market growth and industry demand; and Aether's business strategy, plans and objectives. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "may," "could," "would," "should," "potential," "target," "aim," "positioned," "designed," "expected," "projected" and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Aether's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, including, without limitation: the risk that the strategic investment or partnership does not close or is not implemented as expected; the risk that definitive agreements are modified, terminated or not performed; risks related to Nasdaq compliance, regulatory approvals and securities-law requirements; risks related to the development, validation, financing, manufacturing, deployment, operation and commercialization of AetherPod and the underlying NovaPod 2.1 technology; the risk that Aether is unable to identify, acquire or retain customers or channel partners; risks related to market acceptance, competition, pricing, supply-chain availability, power availability, site readiness, permitting, interconnection, cybersecurity, data security, financing and execution; risks related to Aether's ability to integrate AI infrastructure initiatives with its existing business; risks related to operating in international markets; and the other risks described in Aether's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports and other filings available at www.sec.gov and at https://investor.helloaether.com/sec-filings.

Market-size and industry-growth estimates included in this press release are based on third-party reports and management's interpretation of those reports. Such estimates are inherently uncertain and do not represent Aether's revenue projections or imply that Aether will capture any portion of the referenced markets. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Aether undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. The image included in this press release is an artistic rendering provided for illustrative purposes only. It is intended to represent the general concept of the unit and does not necessarily reflect the exact design, specifications, configuration, or appearance of the final deployed unit or any future commercial unit.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305721

Source: Aether Holdings, Inc.