Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) ("Stardust Solar" or the "Company"), a globally expanding renewable energy company, announces that it has received a non-binding indication ("NBI") from Export Development Canada ("EDC") outlining the key features of a proposed Export Receivables Policy that would provide up to US$2 million in credit insurance coverage on energy-related receivables associated with the Company's Zambia solar development initiatives.



The proposed coverage is designed to insure eligible payments owed to Stardust Solar by the project's energy off-taker once electricity generation commences and invoices are issued. By securing access to export credit insurance, Stardust is strengthening the financial profile and bankability of its flagship 30MW utility-scale solar project in Zambia. Supported by a 20-year PPA framework with ZESCO Limited and ongoing transmission infrastructure development, the project has the potential to generate up to approximately US$90 million in gross energy revenues over its operating life, creating the foundation for long-duration recurring cash flows.



"Obtaining this indication from EDC represents an important advancement in our project risk management strategy," said Mark Tadros, Founder and CEO of Stardust Solar Energy Inc. "As we continue advancing utility-scale opportunities internationally, access to export credit insurance can help support project financing discussions, strengthen cash flow visibility, and enhance the overall financial profile of our development pipeline."

"For investors, managing counterparty and payment risk is an important aspect of utility-scale renewable energy development," said Erica Bearss, VP Corporate Communications of Stardust Solar Energy Inc. "This indication from EDC provides meaningful third-party validation as we advance our Zambia project. EDC is one of Canada's leading trade and export institutions, conducting independent assessments before extending support. The potential availability of up to US$2 million in receivables insurance could help protect future energy revenues, strengthen project bankability, and support long-term shareholder value as we move toward commercial operations."



Based on the indication received from EDC, the finalized proposed policy would provide:

US$2,000,000 maximum annual liability coverage

90% insurance coverage on eligible insured losses

USD-denominated policy protection

Zero deductible

Coverage for payment terms of up to 90 days

Indicative annual premium of approximately US$10,400

Indicative premium rate of 0.650%

Proposed policy period from June 1, 2026 through May 31, 2027

The indication specifically references an approval in principle for a US$2 million credit limit associated with ZESCO Limited, Zambia's national utility. The proposed coverage relates to future electricity sales under Stardust's Zambia solar initiative and is intended to help protect a significant portion of anticipated revenues once the project is operational and delivering power to the off-taker. EDC, Canada's export credit agency and a financial Crown corporation, has completed a preliminary review of the proposed transaction and underlying counterparty information provided to date. The EDC indication is non-binding and provided for informational purposes only. Any future policy remains subject to EDC's final review, underwriting approval, and policy issuance requirements. There can be no assurance that insurance coverage will ultimately be provided.

Stardust Solar continues to advance development efforts related to its renewable energy initiatives in Zambia and remains focused on implementing prudent risk management strategies that support shareholder value and long-term project success.



About Export Development Canada (EDC)

Export Development Canada is Canada's export credit agency and a financial Crown corporation dedicated to helping Canadian companies expand internationally. EDC provides financing, insurance, bonding solutions, and market expertise to support Canadian exporters and investors operating around the world.

About Stardust Solar Energy Inc.



Stardust Solar Energy is a globally expanding renewable energy company supporting the installation, development, training, and deployment of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar solutions across international markets. The Company operates a diversified solar royalty platform generating recurring revenue through franchise installation operations, accredited training and development licenses and subscriptions, and technology-driven innovation initiatives. Through formal engagement with governments, utilities, and commercial stakeholders, the Company is scaling renewable energy capacity worldwide.

Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

B101-9000 Bill Fox Way, Burnaby BC V5J 5J3 - Canada

732 S 6th St, STE N, Las Vegas, NV 89101



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Source: Stardust Solar Energy Inc.