Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ: WAVE) ("Eco Wave Power" or the "Company"), a pioneering onshore wave energy company, today announced that it will participate in Maxim Group's virtual "Architecting Tomorrow: The AI Data Center Summit" on June 11, 2026.

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As part of the event, Inna Braverman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Wave Power, will participate in a virtual one-on-one fireside chat at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, discussing the Company's wave energy technology, commercialization strategy, and the growing intersection between renewable energy generation, artificial intelligence, and data center infrastructure.

The AI Data Center Summit will bring together industry leaders, technology innovators, investors, and infrastructure developers to explore the rapidly evolving relationship between artificial intelligence and the energy systems required to power the next generation of computing infrastructure.

During the fireside chat, Ms. Braverman is expected to discuss Eco Wave Power's expanding global project portfolio, including activities in the United States, Europe, and Asia, as well as the Company's vision for utilizing wave energy as a scalable renewable energy source capable of supporting coastal communities, smart ports, data centers, and future AI-driven infrastructure.

The discussion will also address the rapidly increasing electricity demands associated with artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and data center expansion, and the importance of diversifying renewable energy generation sources to support long-term sustainable growth.

In parallel, Eco Wave Power continues advancing the commercialization of its nearshore wave energy technology through operational deployments and strategic collaborations, including its pilot project at the Port of Los Angeles, developed in collaboration with AltaSea and Shell Marine Renewable Energy.

"We are excited to participate in Maxim Group's AI Data Center Summit and discuss the important role renewable energy technologies can play in supporting the future growth of artificial intelligence infrastructure," said Inna Braverman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Wave Power. "As global electricity demand continues to rise, we believe wave energy represents a significant untapped renewable energy resource that can contribute to a more diversified and resilient energy future while supporting the growing power demands of AI and next-generation digital infrastructure."

The conference will be hosted virtually on Maxim Group's digital platform.

Investors may learn more and register for the event at:

https://digital.maximgrp.com/events/architecting-tomorrow-the-ai-data-center-summit-06112026

Upcoming Investor Conference

Following the Maxim Group AI Data Center Summit, Eco Wave Power will also be presenting at Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub, taking place on June 17, 2026, at the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Inna Braverman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Wave Power, is scheduled to present at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, where she will discuss the Company's expanding global project portfolio, commercialization strategy, and the growing role of renewable energy infrastructure in supporting increasing electricity demand driven by artificial intelligence and next-generation digital infrastructure.

Investors interested in attending the conference or scheduling one-on-one meetings with management may register at:

https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_130817/conference_register.html

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ: WAVE) is a pioneering onshore wave energy company that converts ocean and sea waves into clean, reliable, and cost-efficient electricity using its patented technology. By generating renewable power directly from existing coastal infrastructure such as breakwaters, jetties, and piers, Eco Wave Power enables sustainable electricity production in close proximity to coastal cities, ports, and energy-intensive infrastructure.

As global electricity demand continues to rise, driven in part by the rapid growth of artificial intelligence, data centers, and digital infrastructure, Eco Wave Power is positioning its technology as a scalable, nearshore renewable energy solution capable of supporting next-generation power needs.

With a mission to accelerate the global transition to renewable energy while supporting the next generation of digital and industrial infrastructure, Eco Wave Power developed and operates Israel's first grid-connected wave energy power station, recognized as a "Pioneering Technology" by the Israeli Ministry of Energy and co-funded by EDF Power Solutions. In the United States, the Company recently launched the first-ever onshore wave energy pilot station at the Port of Los Angeles, in collaboration with Shell Marine Renewable Energy.

Eco Wave Power is expanding globally with projects planned in Portugal, Taiwan, and India, representing a project pipeline of 404.7 MW. The Company has received international recognition and support from organizations including the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK, and the EU Horizon 2020 program, and was honored with the United Nations Global Climate Action Award.

Eco Wave Power's American Depositary Shares (ADSs) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "WAVE."

Note: Information available on or through the websites mentioned herein does not form part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the Company's expanding global project portfolio, including activities in the United States, Europe, and Asia, the Company's vision for utilizing wave energy as a scalable renewable energy source capable of supporting coastal communities, smart ports, data centers, and future AI-driven infrastructure, the Company's belief that wave energy represents a significant untapped renewable energy resource, and the Company's expectation that its technology can contribute to a more diversified and resilient energy future. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will", or variations of such words, and similar references to future periods. These forward-looking statements and their implications are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and are based on the current expectations of the management of Eco Wave Power and are subject to a number of factors, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and may be outside of Eco Wave Power's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Eco Wave Power undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Eco Wave Power is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Eco Wave Power's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on March 12, 2026, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and other documents filed or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

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Source: Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)