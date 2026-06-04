In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Solidion Technology, Inc. (STI) - up 229% at $16.45 SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) - up 43% at $13.57 TaoWeave, Inc. (TWAV) - up 42% at $2.02 Foxx Development Holdings Inc. (FOXX) - up 40% at $4.24 Everbright Digital Holding Limited (EDHL) - up 34% at $3.53 Republic Power Group Limited (RPGL) - up 23% at $3.73 Commerce.com, Inc. (CMRC) - up 11% at $3.20 Moolec Science SA (MLEC) - up 8% at $8.79 Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) - up 7% at $3.48 TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) - up 5% at $4.83

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) - down 29% at $3.00 PVH Corp. (PVH) - down 23% at $75.30 Netskope, Inc. (NTSK) - down 22% at $9.61 Xos, Inc. (XOS) - down 20% at $5.92 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) - down 14% at $410.29 Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) - down 14% at $4.85 Intercont (Cayman) Limited (NCT) - down 13% at $3.09 Sadot Group Inc. (SDOT) - down 10% at $6.07 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) - down 9% at $3.24 OceanPal Inc. (SVRN) - down 6% at $11.83

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:35 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX