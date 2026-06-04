Montréal, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") the recognized industry leader in natural hydrogen in Canada and North America, appeared yesterday before the parliamentary committee of the National Assembly of Quebec in connection with Bill 17, An Act mainly to amend the Act respecting natural gas storage and natural gas and oil pipelines for the purpose of governing underground reservoirs and certain pipelines. Bill 17, among other things, aims at establishing a legal and regulatory framework for natural hydrogen. The company was well received by committee members from both the government and the opposition.

QIMC was invited to appear before the committee to comment on Bill 17 and in recognition of its leadership role in natural hydrogen exploration and development and its experience advancing projects in both Quebec and Nova Scotia. The Company's presentation focused on the geological potential for naturally occurring hydrogen in Québec and the importance of establishing a regulatory framework to support responsible exploration and development. QIMC's presentation and question period were broadcast publicly by the National Assembly and a recording of the proceedings is available through the official archives of the National Assembly of Quebec.

Recognized as an Industry Leader

"We are deeply honoured to have been invited before this important parliamentary committee as an industry leader," said John Karagiannidis, CEO of QIMC. "This invitation reflects the confidence the Government of Quebec places in our expertise in natural hydrogen - a resource whose potential for this province is truly extraordinary."

QIMC wishes to extend its sincere gratitude to the Government of Quebec for the invitation, and to the opposition members for their thoughtful and constructive questions. The exchange was substantive, thorough, and demonstrated strong cross-party interest in the responsible development of this strategic resource.

Quebec and Nova Scotia: Transferable Expertise Across Two Provinces

QIMC highlighted the remarkable geological similarities between Quebec and Nova Scotia - two provinces sharing analogous rock formations that are particularly conducive to the generation of pure natural hydrogen. Critically, gas composition analysis in Quebec mirrors what QIMC documented in Nova Scotia: natural hydrogen free of methane (CH4) and carbon dioxide (CO2), representing a highly pure natural hydrogen composition. Having pioneered natural hydrogen exploration in Nova Scotia, QIMC is uniquely positioned to apply its proven knowledge and methodologies to the Quebec context.

"Our work in Nova Scotia is a true strategic asset. The insights gained and data accumulated through our exploration activities allow us to approach Quebec's potential with scientific rigour and operational efficiency that have already been demonstrated in the field," noted Karagiannidis.

A 5,000-Metre Drilling Permit Already in Place in Abitibi-Témiscamingue

QIMC already holds a 5,000-metre drilling permit in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region of Quebec. Precise geological targets have been identified, enabling the company to move swiftly into drilling activities. This operational head start positions QIMC as a ready-to-act player, awaiting only the appropriate legislative and regulatory framework to proceed.

Bill 17

QIMC welcomes the progress of Bill 17 and believes the proposed legislation represents an important step toward establishing a clear regulatory framework for the responsible development of Québec's natural hydrogen resources. This legislative framework is essential to properly govern the development of clean natural hydrogen in Quebec - a resource that is naturally free of methane and CO2 - to attract the investment needed to unlock the province's vast potential, and establish Quebec as a global leader in this strategically vital clean energy sector.

"Natural hydrogen represents a historic opportunity for Quebec - a clean, local, and geologically renewable energy source. With the right legislative and regulatory framework in place, Quebec can become a world model. We are ready to do our part," concluded Karagiannidis.

About QIMC

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a North American exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of natural hydrogen and critical mineral projects. The Company is advancing its district-scale hydrogen exploration model across Québec, Ontario, Nova Scotia and Minnesota, leveraging its proprietary R2G2 framework.

QIMC is committed to responsible exploration, technical innovation and sustainable development, with the objective of supporting clean energy and decarbonization initiatives.

A recording of QIMC's appearance before the Parliamentary Committee of the National Assembly of Quebec regarding Bill 17 is available here:

https://m.assnat.qc.ca/en/video-audio/archives-parlementaires/travaux-commissions/AudioVideo-113657.html

DISCLAIMER

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the passage and implementation of Bill 17, the Company's ability to advance its natural hydrogen exploration and development activities, the commencement of future drilling programs, the potential development of natural hydrogen resources in Québec, and the Company's strategic plans and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, regulatory approvals being obtained on a timely basis, the continued availability of financing, favourable geological conditions, and the Company's ability to execute its exploration and development plans. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, changes in regulatory requirements, delays in permitting, exploration risks, geological uncertainties, financing risks, market conditions, and general economic and business conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.