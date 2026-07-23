Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) ("DiagnaMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has extended its strategic technical advisory agreement with Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. ("QIMC") to accelerate advancement of its Canadian natural hydrogen portfolio toward increasingly refined exploration targets. Under the renewed agreement, QIMC will continue advancing the Company's Temiskaming Natural Hydrogen Project in Ontario through the densification of previously identified hydrogen anomalies while initiating the first systematic soil gas exploration program on DiagnaMed's newly acquired Colchester East Natural Hydrogen Project in eastern Nova Scotia. Together, these programs represent the next stage in DiagnaMed's strategy of systematically evaluating prospective natural hydrogen systems in two of Canada's most promising hydrogen jurisdictions using a disciplined, science-driven exploration methodology. The extension reflects the continued advancement of DiagnaMed's natural hydrogen strategy following a series of significant exploration milestones achieved over the past year.

Previous exploration programs completed in Ontario identified numerous naturally occurring hydrogen soil gas anomalies, including hydrogen concentrations exceeding 2,000 ppm, across the Temiskaming Project. Subsequent exploration and interpretation expanded the known hydrogen-bearing corridor to more than 11 kilometres, providing compelling evidence of a large-scale hydrogen system within the Temiskaming Graben. These results have successfully advanced the project from regional reconnaissance to target refinement and established the foundation for a more detailed exploration phase focused on delineating priority exploration targets.

The next phase of work will consist of densification (infill) soil gas sampling and geophysics over priority hydrogen anomalies previously identified by QIMC. The higher-density sampling grid is designed to better define anomaly geometry, improve understanding of the structural controls influencing hydrogen migration, and prioritize high-confidence targets for future exploration activities.

In parallel, QIMC will commence the inaugural soil gas sampling program on DiagnaMed's recently acquired Colchester East Natural Hydrogen Project, comprising 30 exploration licences totaling 2,104 mineral claims within Nova Scotia's prospective Cumberland Basin. The property is strategically located along the regional Cumberland Fault system, a significant geological structure considered favourable for natural hydrogen generation and migration.

The Nova Scotia program will establish the first systematic geochemical dataset across the property and assist in identifying areas warranting more detailed follow-up development.

QIMC's advisory services include exploration planning, field program supervision, soil gas sampling, geoscientific interpretation, structural analysis, and the integration of geological and geochemical datasets to support drill target generation across both projects. QIMC is recognized as Canada's leading natural hydrogen company and has pioneered exploration methodologies that integrate structural geology, soil gas geochemistry and proprietary targeting models to identify naturally occurring hydrogen systems. The Company's technical team has successfully applied these methodologies across multiple Canadian sedimentary basins, including Quebec and Nova Scotia, where ongoing exploration continues to expand the understanding of Canada's natural hydrogen potential.

John Karagiannidis, Chief Executive Officer of DiagnaMed, commented:

"Our collaboration with QIMC has enabled DiagnaMed to rapidly advance one of Canada's emerging natural hydrogen exploration portfolios. In Ontario, we have progressed from regional reconnaissance to defining an extensive hydrogen system that now warrants detailed infill exploration and geophysics. At the same time, our Colchester East acquisition provides exposure to another highly prospective geological setting within Nova Scotia's Cumberland Basin. By advancing exploration programs in two of Canada's most prospective natural hydrogen jurisdictions, we are systematically evaluating multiple opportunities for naturally occurring hydrogen accumulations using a disciplined, science-driven exploration methodology. This next phase is focused on converting encouraging regional exploration results into increasingly refined targets that will guide future exploration programs while continuing to build long-term shareholder value."

The combination of advanced target refinement in Ontario and first-pass exploration in Nova Scotia provides DiagnaMed with a diversified pipeline of exploration catalysts expected throughout the current field season.

Upcoming Exploration Milestones

The Company expects the following exploration catalysts over the coming months:

Completion of the Ontario infill soil gas sampling program.





Completion of the inaugural Colchester East soil gas survey in Nova Scotia.





Laboratory analysis of all soil gas samples.





Integrated geological, structural and geochemical interpretation.





Delineation of priority drill targets.

About DiagnaMed Holdings Corp.

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) is advancing a portfolio of prospective clean natural hydrogen projects in Ontario and Nova Scotia, Canada through disciplined scientific exploration and strategic technical partnerships. The Company is focused on identifying naturally occurring clean hydrogen resources by integrating modern geoscience, structural geology and soil gas geochemistry across highly prospective geological environments.

About Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) is a North American exploration and development company advancing natural hydrogen and critical mineral projects. Through its proprietary R2G2 (Reactivated Rift and Graben Geostructure) exploration framework, QIMC integrates structural geology, geochemistry and geophysics to identify naturally occurring hydrogen systems across Québec, Ontario, Nova Scotia and Minnesota. The Company is committed to responsible exploration and the advancement of scalable natural hydrogen opportunities.

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Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding planned exploration activities, anticipated timing of field programs, soil gas sampling, interpretation of exploration results, target generation, and the Company's future exploration plans. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "will", "may", "expect", "could", "can", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "projected", "aims", and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Company's management's discussion and analysis for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 ("MD&A"), which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Source: DiagnaMed Holdings Corp.