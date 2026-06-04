Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - BTV - Business Television is pleased to announce the continued expansion of its investor-focused distribution network with the addition of USA TODAY and Stocktwits.

This enhancement provides companies with access to an even broader audience of investors, traders, advisors, and market participants across North America.

Why This Matters

Today's investors discover opportunities across a wide range of channels. Expanding distribution beyond television helps ensure company stories remain visible wherever investors research, follow markets, and make investment decisions.

With this latest expansion, BTV clients benefit from:

National television exposure on BNN, Bloomberg, CNBC, and FOX Business News

Publication on b-tv.com

Distribution through The Globe and Mail contributor network

Content distribution through USA TODAY's digital publishing network.

Distribution through Stocktwits, a platform serving more than 10 million registered investors and traders

Additional reach through leading financial media aggregators, syndication and platforms, including QuoteMedia, BMO Investorline, Scotia iTrade, TMXMoney, Reuters/LSEG, Air Canada, and many more.

Companies are now using the power of multi-channel distribution to build a bigger investor audience.

USA TODAY remains one of the largest news media brands in the United States, attracting tens of millions of readers each month. Combined with Stocktwits' highly engaged investor community of more than 10 million registered users, these additions create new opportunities for public companies to increase awareness among both retail and professional investors.

For BTV clients, this means content now extends across television, premium news media, financial portals, investor communities, and social distribution channels- helping company stories remain discoverable across multiple investor-focused channels.

As our distribution network grows, our mission remains the same: helping financial and public companies attract new investors and advisors.

About BTV The Agency

BTV The Agency is a capital markets-focused TV production and digital marketing agency serving publicly traded and financial companies. Through strategic content creation and extensive distribution across top-tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News, and leading financial platforms, the agency helps companies reach investors, advisors, and institutions-building brand credibility and driving national retail and institutional investor awareness.

Take action now: Know a company investors should be watching?

Put them in front of thousands of active investors on BTV.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300069

Source: BTV Alerts